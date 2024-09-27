TRIBE VIBE: Cilliers Brink ousted as Tshwane Mayor

In the wake of Cilliers Brink’s ousting as mayor of Tshwane, Tribe Vibe dives into the vibrant discussions erupting in YouTube comments. From heated debates about political accountability to expressions of disappointment and support, viewers share their thoughts on this pivotal moment. Tribe Vibe captures the pulse of the community, showcasing diverse opinions that reflect the complexities of leadership in Tshwane and the broader implications for local governance.

In a surprising political shake-up, Cilliers Brink has been ousted as mayor of Tshwane, igniting a wave of reactions across social media platforms. As citizens grapple with the implications of this decision, YouTube comments have become a rich tapestry of opinions, revealing the community’s sentiments about leadership, accountability, and the future of Tshwane and South Africa. This Tribe Vibe delves into the vibrant discussions, highlighting the voices that reflect the complexities of Tshwane’s political landscape.

Our community highlights the importance of the work that Brink has done for Tshwane.

Cilliers did not start this fight, he is only in this fight to try and save his people who worked so hard to turn Tshwane around. To be able to complete projects that they started to serve the people of Tshwane. @KwazuluJabul on YouTube Mayor Cilliers Brink is Tshwane’s best and possibly ONLY chance for a better and brighter future for all of its residents!!! @tonitappous2422 on YouTube

Who made the mess and who is going to clean it up?

Remember the anc landed Tshwane with millions of debt during the time they ruled. Brink had to work against this backlash and still managed to get a recommendation for financial excellence and provided the suffering Hammanskraal people with clean water. Service delivery is without a hitch within the constraints he has to function in. Lesufi and Mashaba are the people to blame here. NOT BRINK!!!!!!!! @christinevandermerwe-gl2sm on YouTube

Some serious critique towards ActionSA. Is the party putting its own interests above the interests of the citizens?

Why can’t he just come out and say what we all know: Herman Mashaba and ActionSA is to blame for the breakup of an effective coalition in Pretoria? This is not a squabble between self serving parties who are equally guilty of trying to grab power for themselves. This is ActionSA experiencing an identity crisis, and putting the interest of their party above that of the citizans of the city. Every other party in Pretoria was begging ActionSA to sit down and discuss the issues with ActionSA, and they just flat out refused. @Hannodb1961 on YouTube HERMAN ..ATHOL….MICHAEL..WILL NEVER EVER GET MY VOTE…THEY ARE TRYING TO MESS SA UP…HERMAN PLEASE STOP YOUR HATRED AND THINK OF THE PEOPLE WHO HAVE SPOKEN. @lynpetzer2746 on YouTube

Lesufi’s strategy is fuelled by greed & power. He is a Zuma in the making. Mashaba wins the prize for being the biggest fraud. @sharonadams9721 on YouTube Why don’t they tell Lesufi he belongs in the EFF. He will always be a problem. I am so disappointed in Mashaba, he has absolutely no vision of the consequences of his action …..he is toast. @MJ-lz1km on YouTube

Members of the community worry for the future of Tshwane.

Cilliers done an excellent job and should be voted in and Neil is unfair to say he does not care who it is but we do as EFF with Herman will destroy Cilliers good work @felicitytaylor3764 on YouTube Tswane will now be run like a spaza shop. Good luck to the people who voted for Herman. @SharonKeune-zo1zi on YouTube

Our community praises the show.

What a great show and series! Very informative and enjoy listening to Neil de Beer. @mikewolfe-coote2803 on YouTube [Ch]ris Neil I love your show really. Please make it longer @philipmzele4462

