BizNews Briefing – Tourism; Tshwane; Eskom; Nuclear; Mining; Amazon’s SA movie.

In the final episode of the week, BizNews editor Alec Hogg shares insights from energetic new Home Affairs Minister Dr Leon Schreiber; Assesses the Tshwane mayoral vote with political analyst Dr Frans Cronjé and the UIM’s Neil de Beer; Deputy Minister Samantha Graham-Maré on Eskom; The FT and Kelvin Kemm on nuclear’s funding revival; Mining guru Peter Major; and Ari Kruger, director of The Shakedown, Amazon’s first original SA movie.

