TRIBE VIBE: Mashaba faces harsh criticism over Tshwane debacle

Herman Mashaba’s recent political manoeuvres have ignited a wave of public outrage, with many voters branding him a “turncoat” and questioning his loyalty. Disillusioned supporters express regret over backing him, with some declaring they will never vote for him again. Amid accusations of selfishness and lacking intelligence, Mashaba’s political credibility appears to be dwindling. The community’s trust is clearly fractured, and his future in politics now seems uncertain.

BizNews Reporter

After a BizNews interview with Makone Maja, the community voiced their outrage and disappointment, accusing Herman Mashaba of betraying his supporters and acting out of self-interest. Once respected, Mashaba’s standing seems to be rapidly declining, with many disillusioned voters speaking out against him. Below are some of the most striking comments from the video:

Praise for Makone Maja

