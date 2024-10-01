TRIBE VIBE: Intercape CEO Johann Ferreira takes on the Taxi Mafia

In a powerful interview, Johann Ferreira, CEO of Intercape, detailed his relentless fight against the Taxi Mafia’s intimidation and violence in South Africa. Since 2016, his company has faced threats, attacks, and even murder, with little support from authorities. Ferreira’s legal battles against the police highlight systemic failures in protecting citizens and enforcing the law. TRIBE VIBE explores community reactions to his courageous stand, revealing a mix of fear, admiration, and a call for justice.

BizNews Reporter

In the wake of Johann Ferreira’s bold stand against the Taxi Mafia, the BizNews community has responded with a mix of support, fear, and urgency for change. Many members of the community express admiration for Ferreira’s courage, viewing him as a beacon of hope in a landscape marred by violence and intimidation. Passengers and local residents alike are rallying around Intercape, sharing their own experiences of fear while travelling and calling for increased safety measures. Ferreira has ignited conversations about justice and accountability, uniting a community determined to reclaim their right to safe public transport and challenge systemic failures within the industry.

Members of the community believe that the taxi industry is thriving as those in power turn a blind eye to the issues within the industry.

“This is literally all the doing of the ANC.” @johanlotter5197 on YouTube “ANC knew about these extortionist acts long before but still did nothing. Now the cancer has spred to the villages, where you find the most vulnerable. So sad!” @lubabalotofile7863 on YouTube “Politicians / connections are taxi owners . !” @bruceberry3421 on YouTube

Many believe that the South African Police Service is tied to the taxi industry.

The community emphasised that not only are SA’s politicians aware of the issues within the industry and letting them continue, but its own police force is possibly working with – and maybe even for the taxi drivers too.

“The police government and trafficcops are all in the cahoots call vhalha mlomho and that means back hand collectig money” @johankruger5398 on YouTube “Remember, some police officers are taxi owners.” @simphiwetom9509 on YouTube

There is a lot of frustration towards our basic services all being somewhat corrupted.

Commenters discussed how it does not make sense to pay taxes when the money goes straight into the pockets of criminals, and citizens cannot even receive a basic functional justice system.

“Taxis go through Red Lights all day long, Terrorise everyone! Absolutely no consequences for them. Police do nothing!” @victorfightingspirit on YouTube “Why is the Taxi’s Exemted for TAX,” @dopeysmurf2991 on YouTube “Shocking! Why must tax payers/businesses pay ministers , politicians,ambulance service, police salaries etc?” @rachellingwood on YouTube

Johann Ferreira is praised for taking a stand against the taxi industry.

The BizNews community expressed its gratitude for Ferreira and his bravery to stand up against the industry, with many worrying about his safety.

“Johann, thank you for standing strong.It can’t be easy, but the more people standing up against “them”, the more we will win. In the end, it is Light against Dark. Please stay strong.Look over your shoulder.” @christinemeyer7163 on YouTube “Stand strong; be safe” @monicakiek7501 on YouTube “On behalf of all commuters especially those whose destination is Mthatha I thank you Johann May the good Lord shield you from all evil.You’ll never know how this means to us You’ve become a voice for the voiceless” @nozukojongihlathi5080 on YouTube

