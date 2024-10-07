TRIBE VIBE: Neil de Beer lights up discussion on hopes of change

A wave of discontent is sweeping across the BizNews community as tribe members express frustration with political gridlock and demand true public service. In a recent episode of the popular Sunday show with Neil de Beer, the BizNews tribe voiced support for Tshwane’s mayor, Cilliers Brink, while venting about the country’s political woes. Amid the outcry, there were calls for leadership and honesty, with commenters praising the hosts for their refreshing, insightful discussions and labelling the show their “Sunday pudding.” With local politics under the spotlight, people are hungry for change and solutions.

BizNews Reporter

Viewers share their love for the Sunday show

