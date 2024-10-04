TRIBE VIBE: Yusuf Cassim – DA’s landslide SRC election win at NMU

In a recent interview, Yusuf Cassim, chairperson of the DA in the Eastern Cape, discussed the Democratic Alliance Student Organisation’s remarkable 79% victory in the Nelson Mandela University SRC elections, dethroning the EFF. Cassim emphasised the significance of student politics in shaping national discourse and revealed the DA’s strategies to reclaim influence across South African campuses amid ongoing challenges in governance and socio-economic conditions in the region.

BizNews Reporter

In an insightful interview with Chris Steyn, Yusuf Cassim highlighted the DA’s stunning triumph over the EFF in the recent SRC elections at Nelson Mandela University. This discussion shed light on the shifting political dynamics within student governance and the broader implications for South Africa’s political landscape. Here is what the BizNews community had to say about the interview with Cassim.

Many viewers are happy to see that young South Africans are interested in and aware of the politics in the country.

“Brilliant! So important for the young to take a part in politics.” @richardrosebealprestonjohn3144 on YouTube “Big up to students, waking up” @revelationpowerhour9149 on YouTube

Cassim is praised for his hard work.

Our audience expresses its admiration for DA chairperson of the Eastern Cape, Yusuf Cassim.

“Well done Yusuf Cassim.” @christinefinniss6263 on YouTube “Brilliant! Excellent! Congratulations! May you go from strength to strength!” @eunicegaletti4976 “Thank you Cassim, for the commonsense you plough in.” @wollieerasmus9444

The Democratic Alliance Students Organisation (DASO) also receives praise.

“Wonderful!!! Blessings to you all at DASO. Such a promising future.” @gailallwn8400 on YouTube “daso.continue with good governance” @jerryswarts1857 on YouTube

It is clear that the commenters feel that the EFF will bring nothing to the table when it comes to student politics.

“The EFF does not have any answers, only hatred.: @achmadosman9807 on YouTube “Eff it’s dying gone gone malema his finished” @sifisodube4686 on YouTube

