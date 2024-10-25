Mailbox: Trump’s lies and threats to democracy exposed

In a scathing critique, Mr. Wyatt dissects Donald Trump’s presidency, portraying him as a master of deceit and a danger to democracy. With over 2,000 falsehoods in his first 100 days alone, Trump’s tactics mirror those of a conman. Wyatt argues that Trump has polarized America, exploiting nationalism to create division. As the Supreme Court becomes politicized and press freedoms erode, the author warns of the dire consequences if Trump secures another term in office.

By John Stegmann

Mr Wyatt cites Trumpian alternative facts as he’d like us to see Donald Trump as a congenial and well-intentioned fellow; Democrats totally incompetent. Harris is a bucket of rocks.

Mr Wyatt,

1. Trump lies

Donal Trump is really good at distorting the truth. He has practiced it and does so deliberately. He will never admit he’s wrong or guilty. The technique is used by fraudsters to confuse their victims. Trump is not man enough to take responsibility for his failures and behaves much like a conman.

In his first 100 days as President over 2,000 incorrect statements were recorded: an average of 20 per day. Trump supporters know this, but think it is cute. It is just who he is; don’t worry. To assume the office of President of the United States of America Donald Trump took an oath to uphold and protect the American Constitution. When that moment came the whole World saw him renege on that oath! How is possible that he has been allowed another opportunity?

Why would anyone squander their precious vote on a person who lies and cannot be trusted?

2. Americans have never been more polarised than they are now

In the old days presidential candidates were courteous and respectful. They debated policy. Trump changed that. Barack Obama had been given 2008 America in a bad way. After two Obama terms America was flourishing. “MEGA” was an insult that Trump fans would recognise. Trump then shocked world with the crude language he used to demolish Hilary Clinton as a woman.

A classic strategy employed by aspirant autocrats in a democracy is to use nationalism to split the country into ‘Us and Them’. We, Republicans, Proud Boys, Evangelical white men are true Americans. ‘They’ are the enemy! There’s a string of ghastly things that Trump will save Us from!

Donald Trump has no intention to be a servant. It is the incredible power that America gives its President he wants. He’ll say or do whatever it takes to get it. If you can’t see that, or can and admire it, then he’s got your vote. It may be last time he needs it.

Nelson Mandela: A good leader unites people.

3. America’s #1enemy

A free Press is a Hallmark of a working democracy. We’ve all heard President Trump complain that the Press is America’s Enemy #1. Both Vladimir Putin and Benjamin Netanyahu are autocrats clinging to positions that shield them from the law. They muzzle the Press.

4. America’s Supreme Court is now politicised

America’s democratic republican constitution separates the powers of the state and the judiciary. Autocrats want both powers. Trump has already politicised America’s Supreme Court who have delayed cases Trump is facing and given him one ‘Get out of Jail Free’ card. Trump is facing a raft of self-induced criminal cases and must win this election if he is to benefit from further cooperation. I fear greatly for America and her allies if Trump wins. If he is impeached for a record third time will Republicans be daring enough to side with the law and the oaths they took, and not the party?

