TRIBE VIBE: Jabulani Khumalo’s truth bombs

Jabulani Khumalo, the real founder of the uMkhonto weSizwe Party (MKP), made waves in his latest BizNews interview, calling out key political figures like Dali Mpofu and Jacob Zuma for their alleged attempts to hijack his party. In the candid conversation, Khumalo discussed corruption, betrayal, and the broken promises of the Government of National Unity (GNU), leaving BizNews viewers with plenty to debate.

BizNews Reporter

In his latest interview with BizNews, Jabulani Khumalo, the real founder of the uMkhonto weSizwe Party (MKP), pulled no punches as he confronted a host of political figures, including Advocate Dali Mpofu and former President Jacob Zuma. Khumalo shared his frustration with the hijacking of MKP by corrupt figures, the state of South Africa’s Government of National Unity (GNU), and the failure of leaders to address the country’s most pressing issues. The BizNews community had plenty to say, with reactions ranging from support to scepticism. TRIBE VIBE highlights the most insightful comments and reactions from our audience.

Khumalo’s honesty

Many commenters have taken Khumalo’s side and have made it clear that the public believes he is telling the truth.

“I believe Mr khumalo” @mtunzimateza7224 on YouTube “Zuma ke Tsotsi I believe Jabulani Khumalo MKP it’s dying….” @zockz_za on YouTube “Mr Khumalo is not lying is telling us the truth . Please people of South Africa lesson to this man he is honest” @malekgofimandla6567 on YouTube “Agg now I believe Jabulani Zuma used this guy” @mokgwadiseribane on YouTube

Continuous corruption

The community sheds light on the corruption of the MKP.

“At the end, the corrupt all start to eat each other.” @connormcdonogh7882 on YouTube “If people will soon realise politics will NEVER give them anything Politics is just a game to feed THEM not YOU” @faithing88 on YouTube “If it was not corrupt people, our country would have been far with economy. We are watching them very carefully” @mothibeditseladimitloa3147 on YouTube

“Jabulani is sick in his head. . That’s why he was fired and no one is going to work with him.. Shame on him he still wearing a mkp t shirt” @banelengema-t2h on YouTube “Is it me who is seeing Khumalo exposing himself. The man is dull shame.” @lastnyamasoka5301 on YouTube

