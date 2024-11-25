RIGHT OF REPLY: Rebutting Marika Sboros’s piece on Gift of the Givers

Responding to Marika Sboros’ article: ‘A very dark side to Sooliman’s Gift of the Givers’, Mariam Jooma Çarikci argues that Israel’s efforts to obscure ICC scrutiny on Netanyahu spotlight propaganda strategies aimed at discrediting critics and humanitarian groups like Gift of the Givers. Jooma Çarikci challenges unfounded accusations, emphasizing GOTG’s adherence to international law and commitment to humanitarian principles.

By Mariam Jooma Çarikci*

Israel is turning up the smokescreen to obscure the ICC’s warrant for Netenyahu

Now that the rabid dog that brutally occupies Palestine and has done so with impunity for 77 years is finally being called out by the International community the rogue Israeli regime is going full-out ‘meshuga’ (or befok for local nuance). Yup, they are calling in every hasbara bot they can think of and as always Marika Sboros doesn’t disappoint in her propaganda piece published in BizNews on 24 November 2024 entitled, ‘A very dark side to Sooliman’s Gift of the Givers.’

Marika Sboros has written extensively on topics related to Israel and Palestine, often reflecting a strong alignment with pro-Israel perspectives. Her work frequently critiques figures and organizations that support Palestinian causes, alleging connections to radical or extremist activities. For example, she has criticized figures like Mandla Mandela for their anti-Israel rhetoric, portraying such positions as potentially dangerous to Jewish communities globally and as undermining international counterterrorism efforts​.

Sboros frames Israeli actions in Gaza as defensive responses to aggression from groups like Hamas. In her articles, she often juxtaposes allegations of Hamas’s extremist strategies with the need to defend Israel’s security and sovereignty​. In this way Sboros’s piece aligns with the recent outrageous claims made by Willem Els on the ‘radicalisation of Muslim youth’ – both are a part of the pro-Zionist, racist marketing for non-South African interests. We must ask the question, who benefits from such outlandish claims?

Her critiques extend to accusing Palestinian-supporting groups and individuals of aligning with terrorist ideologies, which positions her as an active participant in the broader Israel propaganda sphere.

Marika Sboros’ recent article on the Gift of the Givers (GOTG) and its founder Dr. Imtiaz Sooliman levels serious accusations that warrant a firm response. It is essential to address the lack of genuine evidence supporting the claims, highlight GOTG’s adherence to international law, and affirm its focus on humanitarian principles.

Baseless Accusations and Lack of Evidence

Sboros’ allegations about GOTG being linked to Iran’s geopolitical strategy and Hamas are not substantiated with credible evidence. The piece relies heavily on speculative rhetoric, circumstantial claims, and guilt by association, such as Sooliman’s involvement with rallies or interactions with groups criticized for their political affiliations. These insinuations lack the “irrefutable proof” that Sooliman himself has repeatedly requested. The absence of concrete evidence undermines the credibility of such claims.

The article also casts doubt on GOTG’s financial transparency, despite no documented proof of misuse or misdirection of funds. GOTG operates under South African law, which mandates rigorous financial accountability. Furthermore, its long-standing reputation for disaster relief in over 47 countries speaks volumes about its consistent commitment to humanitarian aid.

GOTG’s Alignment with International Law

The accusation that Sooliman dismisses international law is a gross misrepresentation of his statements. His advocacy for South Africa’s legal action against Israel at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) is firmly rooted in international law, including the UN Charter and established norms prohibiting occupation and apartheid. The ICJ, a principal judicial organ of the United Nations, is precisely the forum where issues of international law should be addressed.

Sboros’ criticism of GOTG’s activities in Gaza ignores the critical context of international humanitarian law (IHL), which mandates the provision of aid to civilians in conflict zones. GOTG’s work in Gaza aligns with IHL principles of neutrality, impartiality, and humanity. The organization has repeatedly emphasized its focus on assisting civilians, irrespective of political or ideological affiliations.

Mischaracterization of Humanitarianism

The article’s attempt to paint Sooliman as a “jihadist Islamist fist in a humanitarian glove” is an unjust and indeed bigoted attack on his character and achievements. This tactic of labeling those who advocate for justice as extremists is not new. It’s worth remembering that Nelson Mandela, one of history’s most celebrated freedom fighters, was similarly vilified and labeled a terrorist for his stance against apartheid. Mandela famously declared that he was prepared to die for the ideals of freedom and justice. By Sboros’ standards, this resolve could be mischaracterized as “jihadist” simply because it challenged the status quo. Mandela’s legacy reminds us that standing for justice often comes with unwarranted criticism and distortion.

GOTG’s interventions—whether in the aftermath of earthquakes, famines, or floods—have saved countless lives, often in regions with no direct connection to Sooliman’s faith or politics. Accusing him of hidden agendas while ignoring the lives transformed by his work is deeply disingenuous.

The insinuation that GOTG’s work indirectly supports Hamas or Hezbollah through “lawfare” is speculative and dismisses the agency of international institutions. Supporting legal proceedings against alleged war crimes or human rights violations, as per international law, is not an endorsement of violence but a call for accountability and justice.

Humanitarian Assistance in Conflict Zones

Sboros’ critique of GOTG’s operations in Gaza rests on unfounded claims about the organization enabling “human shields” tactics or complicity with militant groups. GOTG’s mission in Gaza, as elsewhere, focuses on providing essential supplies—food, water, and medical aid—strictly to civilian populations. The organization adheres to the humanitarian imperative to alleviate suffering in accordance with international humanitarian norms. The now year long genocide of Palestinians by Israel has shown that the Israeli military using its Hannibal directive that calls for the elimination of hostages as a preferred outcome to a hostage situation rather than giving in an inch to the demands of justice. This has meant that scores of Israeli’s have actually been killed by their own supposedly ‘most moral army in the world’ in the name of realpolitik. If anyone is still under the illusion that Israel’s war on the children of Gaza (18000 dead) has anything to do with the hostages, lets us why Netenyahu has failed to free the hostages despite its billion-dollar arsenal happily sponsored by the U.S.?

South Africa’s Position and GOTG’s Role

South Africa’s stance on Palestinian self-determination and its criticism of Israeli policies are in line with the positions of the United Nations and a majority of its member states. The claim that South Africa’s support for GOTG aligns it with Iranian strategies is an exaggerated and speculative leap. South Africa’s government, civil society, and humanitarian organizations, including GOTG, are deeply committed to the principles of human rights and justice.

Afrika Tikkun, a South African NGO focused on youth development, has publicly acknowledged support and partnerships with Israeli-linked entities, including funding from Israeli organizations and individuals. This collaboration aligns with Israel’s broader strategy of fostering diplomatic and cultural ties through “soft power” initiatives in African nations. Critics argue that such partnerships serve as a veneer for Israel to counter criticism of its human rights record and policies towards Palestinians. While Afrika Tikkun’s work in education and community development is commendable, its association with a state accused of being a plausible perpetrator of genocide and apartheid practices raises ethical questions about its aims. I wonder if Sboros will find the time to investigate using her legion of ‘critics’ to uncover the truth of the matter.

Conclusion

Gift of the Givers stands as a beacon of hope and humanitarian excellence. Sboros’ article fails to provide credible evidence to support its serious allegations. Instead, it relies on conjecture and biased (racist) narratives that undermine the integrity of an organization dedicated to saving lives.

In a recent case brought against Mehmet Vefa Dag by the South African Jewish Board of Deputies (SAJBD) the board claimed that Dag had engaged in hate speech because of his critique of Zionism. The conflation of the political, colonial ideology of Zionism with the religion of Moses ( a prophet dear to Muslims as well) is a slap in the face for those holocaust victims who vowed to say ‘never again’ to any kind of oppression for ANY group of people. Zionism fundamentally requires the ‘othering’ of Palestinians and by using Judaism as a façade it has kept its grip over any ideological critique of its moral and ethical basis.

As Palestine Solidarity Campaign’s Professor Usuf Chikte said in an interview with news24 on the matter,

“It’s important for the SAJBD to understand that Palestinians are also Semites and that Israel killing thousands of Palestinians daily is anti-Arab, Islamophobic and anti-Palestinian which spills over in South Africa which promote double standards and expect a different standard to apply to people supporting Zionism, while another is applied to the rest of South Africans.”

Rather than fostering divisive and speculative narratives, we must celebrate organizations like GOTG that embody the highest ideals of humanity. Dr. Imtiaz Sooliman and his team deserve recognition, not vilification, for their tireless work in alleviating suffering worldwide. Mandela’s example teaches us to resist fearmongering labels and to honor those who fight for justice, dignity, and the preservation of human life.

*Mariam Jooma Çarikci is a researcher at the Media Review Network (MRN) and the author of “Kurdistan : Achievable Reality or political mirage?”