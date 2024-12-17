Right of Reply: Cape Independence – A path to prosperity, not division

Sean McLaughlin critiqued Cape Independence by dismissing it as impractical and selfish, but Dr Joan Swart says that his analysis failed to address its core motivations. Swart argues that Cape Independence is a rational response to South Africa’s national dysfunction, prioritizing self-determination, economic viability, and good governance. Cape Independence seeks reform, not isolation, as a model for progress and resilience.

By Dr. Joan Swart*

Sean McLaughlin’s critique of Cape Independence is rich with assumptions and comparisons, but it falls short of addressing the fundamental reasons why this movement is gaining traction. The Western Cape’s push for independence is not a romantic endeavor to “hide behind the Great Wall of the Karoo,” as he suggests, but a rational response to the worsening dysfunction of South Africa’s national government. It’s about self-determination, economic viability, and safeguarding the future for all residents of the province.

Let’s address McLaughlin’s points one by one:

1. Selfishness or Survival?

McLaughlin’s argument that the Western Cape’s aspirations are “selfish” ignores the principle of self-determination, enshrined in international law. The Western Cape’s residents face an escalating crisis due to national corruption, economic mismanagement, and policy failures. The province contributes disproportionately to South Africa’s economy yet receives inadequate services in return. The call for independence is not about abandoning the rest of South Africa but creating a model of success that could inspire reform nationwide. It’s about survival in the face of a failing state, not isolationism.

2. Economic Integration and Administrative Burden

McLaughlin draws Brexit parallels, but this comparison is flawed. Brexit involved disentangling a complex web of supranational agreements and decades of integration. The Western Cape, by contrast, is a geographically and administratively distinct region with a history of governance separate from South Africa’s centralized bureaucracy, yet increasingly burdened by it. The transition to independence, while complex, is far from insurmountable. The establishment of new systems and institutions is a challenge that nations worldwide have successfully undertaken, from Namibia to Singapore.

As for currency, the Western Cape has several options, including adopting an independent currency, pegging it to the Rand initially, or using a currency board system. These choices would be informed by detailed economic analyses and consultations with experts. Historical examples, such as Estonia’s transition from the Soviet ruble to the kroon, demonstrate that such processes, while challenging, are entirely feasible.

3. Borders and Immigration

The issue of border control is often misrepresented. The Western Cape would not require militarized borders but rather efficient, technology-driven systems to manage the movement of goods and people. Many modern nations with complex geographies have successfully implemented such systems. An independent Western Cape would prioritize lawful immigration while addressing the challenges of uncontrolled migration, which currently strains provincial resources.

4. Customs Unions and Trade

The Western Cape’s membership in the Southern African Customs Union (SACU) or its equivalent would be subject to negotiation. Independence movements worldwide understand the importance of trade agreements, and the Western Cape would be no different. Far from isolating itself, the province would seek mutually beneficial relationships with neighboring states and global partners. The idea that the Western Cape would be a “David” in trade negotiations assumes an unwillingness to leverage its unique strengths, such as a strategic location and a robust agricultural and manufacturing base.

5. Constitutional Roadblocks

McLaughlin’s assertion that independence is impossible under South Africa’s constitution misrepresents the role of international law. The right to self-determination supersedes domestic constitutional constraints, as recognized by the United Nations. Constitutional changes are not a necessary requirement for independence. Numerous examples exist where secession has been successful without obtaining proactive constitutional changes, driven instead by the clear will of the people and international recognition. A referendum on independence would demonstrate this democratic mandate, forcing national and international actors to engage with the issue.

6. Unity Among Independence Advocates

The existence of multiple independence movements is not a weakness but a reflection of the growing support for the idea. Diverse perspectives enrich the debate and help refine policies. While McLaughlin compares this to the fragmented Brexit campaigns, the circumstances are different. Brexit was marred by misinformation, whereas Cape Independence advocates are committed to cooperation, transparency, and evidence-based arguments.

7. Economic Viability

McLaughlin’s critique underestimates the Western Cape’s economic potential. The province has a diversified economy, a strong tourism sector, world-class infrastructure, and a history of good governance. An independent Western Cape would attract investment, particularly if it distances itself from South Africa’s deteriorating economic and political climate. By pursuing policies that prioritize growth, entrepreneurship, and sound fiscal management, the Western Cape could thrive as a self-reliant nation.

8. Reform vs. Independence

McLaughlin’s suggestion that national reform through devolution is a better solution overlooks the ANC’s entrenched resistance to meaningful change. Decades of centralized control and race-based policies have failed to address inequality or foster unity. The Western Cape has repeatedly sought greater autonomy, only to be stymied by a hostile national government. Independence offers a clean slate—an opportunity to build a society that prioritizes merit, inclusivity, and accountability.

Final Words

Cape Independence is not about isolation but aspiration. It is a movement rooted in the desire to create a better future for all who call the Western Cape home. McLaughlin’s arguments, while thought-provoking, fail to address the fundamental issues driving this movement: the need for self-determination, the right to good governance, and the potential for prosperity. By dismissing Cape Independence as impractical or selfish, he overlooks the resilience and ingenuity of the people of the Western Cape.

As a recent poll shows, the majority of Western Cape residents support holding a referendum on independence. This is a clear mandate to explore the possibilities and engage in meaningful debate. Instead of relegating these aspirations to “the bin,” we should recognize them as a legitimate response to the challenges facing South Africa. The Western Cape’s journey toward independence may not be easy, but it is a journey worth taking—for the benefit of its people and as a beacon of hope for the entire region.

*Dr. Joan Swart is an exco member of the Cape Independence Advocacy Group (CIAG) and chief of staff of the Referendum Party.