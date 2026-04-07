Members Only: FT Unhedged – Energy crisis deepens as supply shocks ripple globally
In this fully licensed episode of the Financial Times’ Unhedged podcast, Katie Martin and energy editor Malcolm Moore unpack the escalating global energy crisis triggered by disruption in the Strait of Hormuz. With millions of barrels of oil effectively trapped and supply chains under strain, the impact is already being felt from Asia to Europe — and here in South Africa at the pumps. As prices surge and shortages loom, this sobering deep dive reveals how fragile the global energy system really is — and why the worst may still lie ahead.
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