The Duster has proven to be a crowd-puller for Renault. The compact SUV has proven widely popular with local consumers, with both the first and second-generation models littering South African streets.

It’s easy to see why. The chunky styling is very appealing. The TechRoad derivative adds further allure with standard DRLs (daytime-running lights) and a neatly trimmed chrome grille. Flared wheel arches and the high ground clearance work together to give the Duster a muscular stance.

The TechRoad gets unique 17-inch alloy wheels with blue inserts. They’re wrapped in chunky 215/60 tyres that further aid the Duster’s well-chosen ride and gravel road ability.

Step inside the cabin and you’re greeted by a no-nonsense, fuss-free facia. You won’t find any soft-touch materials here; a smattering of leather trim on the door cards and armrest is as plush as it gets. Still, the harder plastics aren’t out of place in a rugged SUV like the Duster and it all feels solid enough.

The cloth-trimmed front seats (leather is available at extra cost) are supportive and offer plenty of adjustment. The steering wheel is adjustable, too, making it easy to dial in your preferred driving position.

Seated behind the leather-trimmed steering wheel, you’ll find an impressive amount of standard features. Indeed, the Duster TechRoad ships standard with all-round electric windows, electric mirrors, climate control, cruise control, four airbags and a feature rich infotainment system – which includes navigation, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto compatibility and more. A reverse camera and rear parking sensors makes reversing in and out of parking bays an absolute doddle.

Despite the relatively compact exterior dimensions (just 4 341 mm long) there is plenty of space on offer. On a weekend away, the 478 L boot comfortably swallowed a pair of suitcases and all the equipment that goes with a short break.

On start-up, the 1.5-litre turbodiesel exhibits the typical clatter associated with oil-burners, particularly when cold. On the move however, the powertrain settles down and becomes nicely refined. Power sits at 80 kW and 250 Nm of torque, which propels the French SUV surprisingly well. The Duster’s 250 Nm is available at a low 1750 r/min, giving it enough grunt to keep up with traffic effortlessly.

Most of the time, the EDC gearbox keeps to itself and swops cogs smoothly. It can be dim-witted at times, though – especially when going downhill, it exhibits a hesitancy to shift up. Thankfully, a manual override is available to change up (or down) if need be.

The EDC gearbox – together with the turbodiesel powertrain – are responsible for perhaps the biggest drawcard of the Duster: its stellar fuel economy. Renault claims the Duster 1.5 dCi can be coaxed into returning 4.8 litres/100 km. Often, these figures are difficult to replicate outside of an automotive lab, but I managed to better it – achieving 3.7 litres/100 km on a slog through Cape Town one evening.

That was with very careful and considered driving, though. Still, the average driver will be able to manage anything from 5.2 litres onwards with ease. This translates to a potential 1 000 km + on a single tank of diesel. On a trip down to St. Helena Bay, the Duster averaged 5.4 litres at the national limit with the climate control at full blast.

Despite the lack of four-wheel drive (a 4×4 Dynamique is available at the same price R361 900), the little French SUV coped admirably on the numerous gravel roads in and around the quaint seaside town. This is undoubtedly down to the generous ground clearance and plump tyres.

The ride is well-resolved and dismisses most bumps and potholes. The steering lacks feel, but this criticism can be levelled at most cars in this class.

A real improvement over the first-generation model, the Duster competes with many superb choices in this category. While it isn’t without its faults (the EDC gearbox could be improved upon) Renault’s Duster remains a profoundly appealing compact SUV. It offers plenty of standard features, a punchy yet economical engine and plenty of space – all at a reasonable price. I’d gloss over the pricier Prestige derivative and opt for the TechRoad, arguably the best of the bunch. The Duster should definitely be on your shopping list if you’re looking for a charming, practical and compact SUV that offers value for money.

Fast Facts:

Renault Duster TechRoad 1.5 dCi 4×2 EDC

Price: R361,900

Power: 80 kW/250 Nm

Fuel consumption: 4.8 litres/ 100 km (claimed)

Top speed: 169 km/h

Rivals: Haval H2, Volkswagen T-Cross

