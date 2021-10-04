Honda Fit 1.5 Hybrid CVT: A perfect fit?

The Honda Jazz has become somewhat of a staple on South African roads. Behind the rather conservative exterior hides an ingenious interior. The little Honda pioneered ‘Magic Seats’, giving it practicality never seen in the B-segment before.

This, teamed with Honda’s legendary reliability and build quality, made the Jazz an instant hit. But as the third-generation rolled around, the ingenuity and incandescence of the original had worn off. Everyone knew what the Jazz was capable of – but where was the spark?

As a result, Honda South Africa has rebranded the clever little supermini as the Fit. Along with the new nomenclature comes fabulous styling, a futuristic interior and hybrid technology. The Fit nameplate, already used in markets such as Japan and America, looks absolutely fantastic.

Our test unit, a top-spec Hybrid model, looked positively upmarket in its Opal White pearlescent paintwork. In direct sunlight the classy colouring shimmers, with a subtle tinge of lavender coming through. Together with the 16-inch alloys and LED headlamps, the Fit emits a minimalist and futuristic mood.

Being the range-topper, Honda has thrown a treasure chest of goodies into the Fit. Specification is impressive, with luxury features such as keyless entry, push-button start and a reverse camera all standard. Aiding the aforementioned camera are rear parking sensors. Inside, heated leather-trimmed seats add that extra touch of comfort.

Safety wise, the Fit also excels. ABS brakes, stability control and six airbags all make the cut – but there are some luxury car features that are standard too. Indeed, the Fit receives adaptive cruise control, lane-keep assist and forward collision avoidance, to name but a few.

But the Fit – and its Jazz forebearer – have always been about ingenious practicality. The latest model is no different, with a fairly nifty 298 litres of boot space on offer. The rear bench folds down with ease and folds neatly – and flatly – into the floor. This increases space even further, to a cavernous 838 litres. The party trick, however, is the Honda Magic Seats system. This permits the rear bench cushion to be folded up, allowing for the storage of oddly shaped items. In total, the Fit can offer up an SUV-rivalling 1 199 litres of packing space.

Being a Honda, the Fit has been blessed with faultless build quality. Yes, there are a number of hard plastics to be found around the cabin – but nothing feels cheap or loose fitting. On the contrary, everything you touch feels solidly screwed together. The two-spoke steering wheel takes some getting used to, but is a joy to use. It’s adjustable for both height and reach so, in conjunction with the seating, it’s easy to find a comfortable driving position. The large glasshouse lets plenty of natural light in, giving the sensation of plenty of room – not that it was ever a problem.

Prod the starter button and the silence is eerie. A cheerful chime is the only thing that clues you into the fact that the Fit is ready to move. Slide the gear lever into D (or B, but more on that shortly) and the Honda glides forward in ghostly tranquility. Courtesy of two electric motors connected to the naturally aspirated 1.5-litre petrol engine, the Fit is capable of travelling on electric power for short distances.

This is an absolute boon in town, where the electric motor is often used to commute at lower speeds and when pulling away from traffic lights, for example. Should you require more poke, the engine kicks in and adds some grunt for a combined power output of 80 kW and 253 Nm. I managed to travel 4 km at most on battery power before the engine kicked in. When it does though, this charges the battery. Shifting the car into ‘B’ via the gear lever engages the regenerative braking function, which channels energy back into the batteries when you release the accelerator pedal.

The benefit of all this hybrid trickery? Stellar fuel consumption. During my time with the Fit, I averaged a remarkable 4.8 L/100 km. Honda claims the Hybrid is capable of 3.7L/100 km and I don’t doubt it. One early morning commute had the trip computer indicating 2.8 L/100 km. The Fit is pretty close to perfect, but there are a few subtle chinks in its armour.

While not of importance to most drivers, the Honda does feel a touch dynamically disconnected. While not boring to drive or uninteresting, it’s lacking the steering feel that makes other hatchbacks of this size such a hoot to drive. The trade-off, however, is a superb ride quality. The CVT gearbox – while one of the better ones – is also a source of frustration. Drive the Fit gently and it hums away to itself, quietly. But if you need to get a move on, the revs surge toward the rev line which is at odds with the peaceful demeanour of the car.

Another sore point is the price – R469,900. That is a lot of money for a B-segment hatchback, even one as excellent as this. If you can do without the Hybrid powertrain, the conventionally powered Fit can be had from a more palatable R319,900. But if you consider the fact that the Fit Hybrid is positively bristling with standard features, offers unrivalled frugality, safety and practicality, it’s plenty of car for the money. In South Africa, it has no direct rivals – at a similar price point, Toyota offers the newly-launched Corolla and Corolla Cross Hybrids, though. The Fit is a remarkable little car and is a compelling choice for someone who wants to drive a Hybrid before fully committing to the inevitable electric future.

Fast Facts:

Honda Fit 1,5 Hybrid CVT

Price: R469,900

Power: 72 engine + electric (total 80 kW)/253 Nm

Fuel consumption: 3.7L/100km (claimed)

Top speed: 175 km/h

Rivals: Toyota Corolla Cross 1.8 Hybrid XR, Toyota Prius Hybrid

