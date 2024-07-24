Toyota Hilux GR-S III – A robust evolution in off-roading prowess

The all-new Toyota Hilux GR-S III has recently made its debut, and I had the opportunity to participate in the launch and experience its capabilities firsthand. Contrary to any assumptions that this model is merely a facelift of the Hilux, it is a significant departure from its predecessors.

Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox at 5:30am weekdays. Register here.

Join us for BizNews’ first investment-focused conference on Thursday, 12 September, in Hermanus, featuring top experts like Frans Cronje, Piet Viljoen, and more. Get insights on electricity and exploiting SA’s gas bounty from new and familiar faces. Register here.

By Miles Downard

Enhanced Power and Performance with the Third Generation

The Hilux in GR-S guise has evolved greatly. It started with the first generation focused on styling. The second generation added power through the robust GD6 diesel engine. The engine now delivers 165 kW up from 150 kW, and 550 Nm up from 500 Nm. The third generation, however, brings a major suspension overhaul and a wider wheelbase.

The GR-S III boasts an increased tread width. The distance between the wheels has expanded by 140 mm at the front and 155 mm at the rear compared to the standard Hilux. It also features specialized off-road suspension. This enhances damping performance and response under challenging conditions. The monotube shock absorbers with larger piston diameters make this possible.

Toyota’s Answer to the Ford WildTrak X

This substantial engineering effort, conducted at the Prospecton facility in KZN where the vehicles are locally assembled, underscores Toyota’s commitment to quality and performance. The GR-S III is clearly positioned as Toyota’s answer to Ford’s WildTrak X, another locally produced off-road-focused model.

When comparing the two, the WildTrak X is priced approximately R70,000 to R90,000 higher than the Hilux, which is priced at R999,000 once you include your preferred service plan. This price proximity ensures inevitable comparisons.

Balancing Analogue Charm with Modern Necessities

The Hilux’s 165 kW and 550 Nm come from the reliable 2.8L diesel engine. This engine is nearly indestructible. It pairs with a 6-speed automatic transmission, which feels somewhat limited at the R1 million price point. The inclusion of paddle shifters appears more decorative than functional. A practical improvement would be additional gears for enhanced drivability.

The primary critique of the Hilux pertains to these paddle shifters. Some may argue about the analogue aesthetic of the interior and the extensive list of features. This includes an upgraded JBL sound system, compared to the more digital experience offered by the Ranger. The absence of off-road traction modes in the Hilux might seem surprising. But a Hilux doesn’t need them.

Personal preference will dictate your choice. If high-tech, digital interfaces are your priority, the Hilux may not be ideal. Toyota enthusiasts will appreciate the familiar, comfortable cabin and improved ride quality.

Comfort and Ride Quality Suitable for Daily Driving

While some may suggest that the Hilux is starting to show its age, dismissing its raw appeal in this iteration would be a mistake. The new suspension and carefully selected BF Goodrich tires provide an SUV-like ride quality. During the launch, the GR-S III demonstrated its robust performance on rough dirt roads, sand dunes, and rocky trails, tackling these challenges with confidence and ease. The improved ride quality also makes it a viable option for daily driving without hesitation.

Ultimately, the choice depends on what you seek in your daily vehicle. The Hilux may not offer the latest digital technology, but it provides Toyota’s renowned reliability and a dedicated off-road capability. Considering its resale value, the GR-S III is poised to be a highly satisfactory choice for buyers in the years to come.

Read also: