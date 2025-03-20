Roaring thunder at Kyalami: Lamborghini’s Temerario revealed

Key topics:

By Miles Downard

There are moments in life that shake you to your core – standing atop a mountain at sunrise, hearing Pavarotti hit that high note, or, if you’re a petrolhead, witnessing the Lamborghini Temerario bark into life at Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit. The Italian marque has a long history of building lunatic machines that make your heart race faster than the speedometer needle, but the Temerario? This is something else.

Last week, Lamborghini pulled the covers off the Temerario at the historic Kyalami Grand Prix circuit. While its razor-sharp looks had jaws dropping into glasses of Uva Mira’s finest, it was the heart of this raging bull that truly stole the show. Where one would normally expect to find a naturally aspirated V10, nestled behind the driver is a twin-turbocharged 4.0-litre V8. It’s a powertrain configuration that marks a bold new era for Lamborghini but fear not – this isn’t a soulless, downsized compromise. This is a fire-breathing masterpiece designed to thrill.

The Temerario’s V8 sings to 10,000 rpm, an operatic howl that reverberates through your chest cavity like a bass drum at a rock concert. The numbers are suitably absurd: 588kW, a 0-100 km/h time that can be measured with a startled blink, and a top speed that will have the authorities writing you a very strongly worded letter should you ever be foolish enough to test it on public roads.

Lamborghini has embraced hybrid technology, which, if you so wish, will tootle you down a quiet neighbourhood road in EV-only mode. But in true Sant’Agata fashion, it’s actually all about performance. The Temerario features a high-performance hybrid system that doesn’t just boost efficiency but adds an extra punch of torque, ensuring it’s as explosive out of corners as it is down the straights. It’s like adding a jetpack to a rocket. Or,

Those turbos? They’re massive, pushing 2.5 bar of boost – usually a recipe for lag and a low rev limit. But here’s where Lamborghini’s hybrid wizardry comes into play. The Temerario’s electric arsenal consists of three motors – one for each front wheel and another nestled between the engine and transmission – all fed by a compact 3.8kWh battery. The result? Instant response, relentless acceleration, and a linear power delivery that defies logic. The crank motor alone hurls an extra 300Nm into the mix on launch, slingshotting the Temerario to 100 km/h in just 2.7 seconds.

The Temerario isn’t just a car; it’s a manifesto. A love letter to those who still believe that driving should be an event, a theatrical experience that stirs something primal. And in a world increasingly dominated by silent, soulless EVs, Lamborghini’s latest creation is a thunderous, glorious act of rebellion.

