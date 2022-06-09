Comair

JUST IN: Comair’s BRPs apply to clip its wings

By Victoria Ashwin

Comair‘s business rescue practitioners lodged a court application today to convert the business rescue process into liquidation proceedings. The company could not raise the necessary funding to continue and the BR practitioners advised that they no longer believe there is a “reasonable prospect that the company can be rescued.”

  • This is a developing story and will be updated.

