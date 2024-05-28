Zimbabwe in crisis: Drought leaves 9 million hungry

Zimbabwe is facing a severe food crisis, with 60% of its population—9 million people—requiring food aid until March due to a devastating drought caused by the El Niño weather phenomenon. The country’s corn harvest is down nearly 70% from last year, falling far short of the 2.2 million tons needed to sustain the population. In response, the government, alongside the UN, has urgently appealed for $429.3 million to support 3.1 million of the most vulnerable citizens. With a national disaster declared, immediate international aid is critical to prevent widespread hunger and suffering.

Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox at 5:30am weekdays. Register here.

By Godfrey Marawanyika

Zimbabwe said 9 million people — more than half of its population — will need food aid until March after the El Niño weather phenomenon resulted in a drought that decimated the nation’s corn crop, a staple in the southern African country.

That forecast is a 17% increase from its previous prediction of 7.7 million announced on May 14, Local Government and Public Works Minister Daniel Garwe told reporters.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s government said that Zimbabwe requires $3.3 billion of aid to feed its population. For now, the administration and the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs have appealed for $429.3 million to help feed 3.1 million people.

The country expects to harvest 744,271 tons of corn this year, almost 70% less than a year earlier. That also compares with a national requirement of 2.2 million tons of the staple.

The El Niño weather phenomenon has triggered a dry spell across southern Africa that’s slashed South Africa’s corn crop by at least a fifth and led countries including Malawi, Zambia and Zimbabwe to declare states of national disaster because of crop failures.

Read also

2024 Bloomberg L.P.