Profile of South African migrants to the UK evolving as more businesses seek opportunities and expansion – JP Breytenbach

The United Kingdom has long been a favoured destination for South Africans seeking work or residency, thanks to shared language, time zones, and historical ties. However, according to JP Breytenbach from Breytenbachs Immigration Consultants, the profile of South African migrants is changing. “There is a significant increase in business migration, with companies aiming to expand into the UK as a gateway to Europe or the US,” he shared in an interview with Biznews. Many of these South Africans businesses feel they have reached a ceiling in their local markets or are tech entrepreneurs who believe their products are not yet viable in South Africa. This year, new UK immigration rules are set to take effect as the country seeks to limit net migration. These changes include increased visa costs and restrictions on care workers bringing their families to the UK. Despite these challenges, Breytenbach emphasises that there are still ample opportunities for South Africans looking to work, start businesses, or study in the UK, particularly in fields like accounting, plumbing, and electrical work, which remain in high demand. He also reminds South Africans currently residing in the UK to ensure they convert their biometric residence permits (BRP’s) to e-visas, as all BRP’s will no longer be valid after 31 December this year, or earlier if the expiry date on the BRP is sooner. Its important to note that the expiration of the BRP does not necessarily mean the expiration of their leave to remain, just that the BRP card itself needs to be replaced by the so-called e-visa .

In a recent interview, JP Breytenbach of Breytenbachs Immigration Consultants highlighted key changes in UK immigration rules under the current Labour government. While the Labour government has pledged to reduce net migration, the changes are more about adjusting policies rather than drastic shifts. Notably, Labour has halted the proposed increase of the minimum income requirement for spouse and settlement visas from £29,000, contrary to the previous Conservative plans to raise it to nearly £40,000.

One significant change is the anticipated rise in visa costs, including the immigration health surcharge, which can be as high as £5,000.00 for a five year ancestral visa. Although these costs may deter some, there are options like fee waivers for those in financial hardship.

The new rules for care workers, a result of Brexit, restrict their ability to bring family members, which could further impact the care sector’s staffing issues. Despite these restrictions, several routes remain open for South Africans wishing to migrate. Options include ancestry visas, business and investment opportunities, the Innovator Founder Visa for innovative entrepreneurs, and student visas with extended post-graduation work opportunities.

Breytenbach also noted that the UK continues to be a popular destination for South Africans due to its cultural similarities and proximity. The evolving visa landscape emphasises the need for careful planning, especially with the introduction of an e-visa system by the end of the year, which will require updates to biometric residence permits to avoid travel complications.

Edited transcript of the interview

The current Labour government in the United Kingdom has also, like the previous one, pledged to reduce net migration, and several key changes are set to take effect this year, affecting those looking to work or settle in the United Kingdom. Joining us today in the Linda van Tilburg Studio is JP Breytenbach from Breytenbachs Immigration Consultants to help us understand these developments and how they affect South Africans.

Could you give us an overview of the changes in the UK immigration rules?

So, it’s more really a directional shift than concrete changes thus far. So, we’ve seen that Labour, yes, they’ve pledged to limit migration and to reduce net migration, but I think there’s realism that is coming into play and also slightly more clarity of thought. To illustrate, one of the things they did quite early on when they took power was to stop the further increase in the minimum income requirement for spouse visas or settlement visas to £29,000. So, that was the first change to what the Tories (Conservative Party) wanted to do. The Tories wanted to increase that all the way to almost £40,000 for a single applicant. Labour has now stopped at £29,000. It’s just more realistic and a little bit more open-minded in the approach they’ve taken thus far.

So, which of these changes will have the most impact? The changes include an increase in visa costs that will come into effect very soon.

So, the increase in visa costs has always been there. As inflation goes up, visa costs increase. For a long time, there wasn’t really an increase, especially around COVID. So, even though it’s really expensive, it’s not unexpected that the costs will increase. Of course, it is a way to limit migration if you make it unaffordable, but it is important to know that when a door is seemingly closed, the window might be open. So, there are things like fee waivers that one can apply for if one is destitute. There are other options, but yes, they do tend to increase the costs annually.

So, what will it be now?

It depends on which category we are talking about. So, the main cost really is the national health surcharge or the immigration health surcharge. That is where you pay in advance to be able to use the National Health Service. It’s still cheaper than some medical aids in South Africa, but it’s a forced payment you have to make and that is the more expensive part rather than the Home Office fee itself. So, for an ancestral visa, for example, it’s a £5,000 for a five year ancestral visa that you have to pay in advance. We are looking at over £5,000 just for that. So, the visa fee of £500 or whatever it is these days really pales in comparison. But then one does have access to the National Health Service. So is it fair? The clients need to decide for themselves.

I also see that one of the visas, when you’re in the UK, you often find care workers here. I have noted that there are new rules for their spouses or their partners.

It is a very interesting scenario what happened there. So, Brexit might not have been the most well-thought-out event that ever happened, but one of the repercussions was that a lot of the care workers, who were traditionally Europeans, could go to the UK and do caring for a season and then leave. But there were carers around. Post-Brexit, those same individuals couldn’t just go to the UK as EU citizens and do the care work. Of course, for many, many years, and we see this throughout the UK labour market, enough UK citizens simply weren’t trained because the Europeans were there to do various aspects of work. So, post-Brexit, there was a massive shortage of care workers. The UK then made it easier for care workers to go to the UK and to take their families.

Then the most recent change is that the UK said, well, that’s great, but you can’t take your families anymore. You still can in certain circumstances, but as a general rule you can’t. Of course, that will have the effect of reducing net migration, but at the same time it will have the effect of reducing available care workers, which the UK will need more and more of as time goes by and the populace ages.

Can we look at what routes are still open for South Africans?

There are numerous routes available. So, the usual suspects, a lot of South Africans have ancestry from the UK. There have been massive changes in 2022 to nationality legislation, where many South Africans who couldn’t or Southern Africans who previously couldn’t obtain British citizenship can now do so. So, that’s quite an exciting development. An ancestral visa is still available for British-born grandparents. If you’re a Commonwealth citizen, you can still obtain that.

Then I suppose one could split the other categories really into more of a business category, so where you want to open up a business in the UK or where there’s a business that wants to employ you as a skilled worker; that is still relatively available. I wouldn’t say it’s simple, but it’s very doable. Also, if you’re an innovative businessperson and you want to go and open up a business in an innovative, scalable field, then that’s definitely open to you. Or of course, if you are very talented.

The global talent, we do a lot of those for South Africans. South Africans tend to be very talented, as we’ve seen in the sports fields recently. So, there’s a lot of talent in South Africa, a lot of global talent. Interestingly, the majority of those folks go to the UK for a while and then return to South Africa and live in both countries; that is an interesting phenomenon.

Then separate from that, you have the dependency visa, if your husband is British or whatever the case might be, and a lot of students as well, a lot of South Africans sending their children to do their tertiary education in the UK. The UK offers some benefits for students. So, if you do a bachelor’s degree, for example, the UK allows you to stay for longer thereafter in order to find full-time employment because, of course, from the UK’s point of view, it’s quite nice, isn’t it? You’ve got somebody who paid to be educated in your country and they are skilled, they’re already aware of the labour market in the UK; they stand to work for a company, and that company then potentially sponsors them on a skilled worker visa. So, there’s still a whole bunch of options available. It just takes a bit more planning maybe than it used to in the past to be successful in the applications.

Can you give us more information about the Innovator Founder Visa?

That’s very interesting. So, the idea behind it is that you have a foreign entrepreneur, so let’s say a South African in this scenario, who has a scalable, innovative business idea, and that person will then approach us or somebody like us. We will then assist them in obtaining an endorsement, really, from an innovative endorsement body. So, there are a few of them, and what they do is they work with us and the client to have a look at their business proposal, and if they feel that this business proposal is innovative and scalable, then they will endorse them. The client then goes to the UK, and of course they’re now able to implement that business plan. There have been changes there where the applicant can work in a second employment until their business is up and running. It’s quite flexible. It’s a very exciting route and very interesting businesses that people come up with.

What have you found? Have many South Africans applied for this route?

JP Breytenbach (08:10.438)

Yes, one example that springs to mind is a client of ours who invented a new way of making a sausage, believe it or not, where you can have the meat on the outside and mash on the inside, mass produce that at scale, and of course then you have your bangers and mash in one product, and that particular client got the endorsement and is doing really well in the UK.

So, did she start it first in South Africa or did she start the whole business in the UK?

In South Africa first. It was more proof of product really, but yes, it was an established business, and then we did the innovator visa. This is in contrast to, for example, a business that would have been in existence for a while, who simply wants to expand to the UK, and then we would effectively assist the business in opening up an office in the UK and sending over key workers who will then build a business on behalf of the parent company as the expansion worker. That’s also quite popular.

I see that there are some changes to the EU settlement scheme. Does that affect South Africans in any way?

JP Breytenbach (09:17.82)

Very few. The majority of South Africans who are EU citizens would already have had to leave prior to Brexit, of course, in order to take any form of benefit. So it does, but not really for what’s known as entry clearance applications, so new entrants into the UK. But of course, there are many South Africans who are dual nationals of EU countries already in the UK, and they will be affected by that, yes, but not negatively so.

JP, do you find that the UK is still the preferred destination for South Africans who want to live, work overseas, or settle there?

So, bear in mind I am an English solicitor, so we only do the UK, but it’s as popular as ever. I think that the profile of migrants might have changed over the years. There’s a lot more business migration where businesses want to expand into the UK, maybe get a foothold with an eye on Europe or the US thereafter; it’s much closer. So, we see a lot of that. I think a lot of South African businesses feel they might have reached the ceiling in South Africa, or tech businesses might feel that the South African market isn’t quite ready for their product, whereas the European market might be. There’s a lot of that and the nationality that I mentioned that changed. So interestingly, with those, many more South Africans can get British citizenship, but they don’t necessarily go to Britain. It’s just good to have in case they want to go, or of course for travel purposes, not having to get visas, which is always a pain. So, the UK is still very popular for all the normal reasons. Culturally, it’s easy to fit in. There’s no real time difference. You’re not that far away from family. It’s an overnight flight, and you are back with your family if you need to be. It’s still incredibly popular. I think it’ll only be on the increase really as far as countries to go to are concerned. A lot of the other traditional countries people originally went to, like the US, I see many people don’t; they’re just sort of looking and seeing what happens there. Whereas I think with the UK, it’ll always remain popular.

So, if we look at occupations, many of the young people I meet in the UK are accountants, which is so interesting. So, what are the professions that are more acceptable when you’re trying to emigrate to the UK?

So, accountants are an interesting one, because of course there are many accountants who would be working for BDO or PWC or whomever, who will then get transferred to the UK to their offices in the UK. So, that’s always been a very popular route. In terms of occupations, to an extent it depends from time to time. So, there’s this body called the Migration Advisory Committee in the UK that advises the government on where they have a shortage in the labour market.

JP Breytenbach (12:16.244)

When the government attempts to address those shortages, they will bring out the shortage occupation list where they will say, well, specifically at this moment, we need X type of employee to work for UK businesses. So that’s always changing. It’s worth checking it out on a relatively frequent basis. But all the professions still have a lot of the traditional plumbers; there’s a lot of plumbing work. I think the way to think of it is the type of roles Europeans used to fill that British citizens didn’t necessarily fill, which has now caused a bit of a delay in that skill set being developed, which was supposed to be caught up by local British citizens over time. Anything like that, electricians, any professions like that, there are quite a lot of people still going.

I see a surprising one is there seems to be a tightening of visa rules for engineers and IT workers because the idea is to promote homegrown talent.

JP Breytenbach (13:13.712)

Yes, and we’ll see how that works out. I think it’s important to note that these things are very much cyclical. Bear in mind, for example, IT workers; a lot of that work can be offshored. So, a lot of that is just cheaper; it’s simpler. UK businesses might need fewer people working for them in the UK. Of course, it kind of defeats the government’s objective because those roles aren’t being filled in the UK. And engineers will always come and go depending on what the labour market needs. But there’s always room at the top, if that makes sense. If somebody is particularly skilled as an engineer, or somebody is particularly skilled as an IT boffin, they should really be okay. It just takes a bit of time and patience, which South Africans aren’t necessarily known for, of course, to find the right position and to take advantage of the routes available.

Is there anything else you’d like to add?

Just one thing, I think that the listeners might find useful. The government’s introducing the e-visa system, and that is for everybody, and that is really from the end of this year, 31 December. So, many migrants will have these biometric residence permit cards that will be expiring at the end of this year. It doesn’t mean that they have to leave when the cards lapse, but they do need to please attend to the visa scheme so that they can create an account with the UKVI and get that sorted because afterwards, after the 31st of December, travel will of course be difficult because even though you might have legal status, your BRP would have expired, so how are you going to prove that? In the industry, a lot of us are concerned about this because we can sort of see a bit of a time crunch for people who don’t do this in advance, trying to quickly do it by the 28th of December because they want to leave and be somewhere else for the New Year. Maybe it’s just worth everybody looking into that and making sure that they can get that sorted well in time. If they struggle, as always, they can just contact us; we’d be happy to help.

