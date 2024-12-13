Pythagoras: The mystic mathematician who bridged numbers and the divine

Pythagoras is synonymous with the Pythagorean theorem, a fundamental mathematical concept taught early in education. Today, we view mathematics as distinct from spirituality, but historically, these were intertwined. Pythagoras, born around 570 BCE on Samos, was not only a mathematician but also founded the Pythagorean Brotherhood, blending philosophy, spirituality, and mathematics. His travels across Egypt and Babylon shaped his teachings, where he established a school in Croton, Italy, focusing on holistic wisdom. Pythagoreans believed numbers were the essence of reality, with mystical significance, and lived by vegetarianism and communal living principles. Despite facing eventual persecution, their influence has profoundly shaped mathematics and philosophy, highlighting the unity of numbers and cosmic harmony. G.H. Thacker’s article was first published on FirstRand Perspectives.

Pythagoras and his cult: Unravelling the mysteries of an ancient mathematical sect

By G.H.Thacker

Pythagoras is synonymous with the Pythagorean theorem, a fundamental mathematical concept that students encounter early in their maths education. Today, we think of mathematics as a pure science, the complete obverse of religion or spirituality. But in history, this distinction did not exist. One of the most famous mathematicians of all time was a philosopher and the founder of a religious sect: the Pythagorean Brotherhood.

Pythagoras: a life in ancient Greece

Born around 570 BCE on the island of Samos in the Aegean Sea, Pythagoras’ early life is shrouded in mystery. However, historical accounts suggest he travelled extensively, gaining knowledge from various cultures and civilisations, including Egypt and Babylon. This cosmopolitan exposure would later significantly influence his philosophical and mathematical ideas. After his travels, Pythagoras settled in the Greek colony of Croton, in Southern Italy, where he established a school that would become the cradle of his distinctive philosophy. This was no ordinary institution; it was a place where knowledge, spirituality, and morality converged. Pythagoras believed that the pursuit of wisdom involved intellectual endeavours and ethical and spiritual development.

Teachings of Pythagoras

Pythagoras’s philosophy was multidimensional, combining elements of mathematics, spirituality, and ethics. Pythagoras and his followers saw numbers as the fundamental building blocks of reality. They believed that the entire universe operated according to mathematical principles, and by studying numbers, one could uncover the hidden truths of existence. In Pythagorean philosophy, the number ten, or the sacred decad, was considered the most sacred of numbers. It represented unity, completeness, and perfection.

The Pythagoreans embraced the concept of reincarnation, wherein the soul is immortal and undergoes a cycle of rebirth until it achieves purity and perfection.

Pythagoras also believed that the beauty and harmony of the cosmos resulted from numerical proportions. This perspective laid the groundwork for later ideas about the harmony of the spheres.

The sect adhered to a strict diet that advocated vegetarianism, eschewing animal products. They also practised celibacy and engaged in regular physical exercise to maintain a healthy body and mind.

Pythagoras believed in the profound connection between mathematics and music. He theorised that musical intervals could be expressed mathematically, a concept now known as the mathematics of music.

The Pythagoreans practised a form of esoteric teaching known as Akousmata. These were oral traditions and secret doctrines reserved only for the initiated, covering a wide range of topics, from ethics to mathematics.

A unique brotherhood

The followers of Pythagoras, known as Pythagoreans, formed a distinct religious community that adhered to a strict code of ethics and a set of unique principles. Initiates underwent a rigorous training process and were bound by secrecy. The Pythagoreans embraced a way of life characterised by simplicity, asceticism, and intellectual pursuits.

The Pythagoreans practised asceticism, a lifestyle of self-discipline and restraint. Central to this was their vegetarian diet, which excluded meat and advocated for a diet based on grains, legumes, and vegetables. Interestingly, they refrained from consuming beans, believing beans contained the souls of the dead.

They were strong advocates of communal living. They shared their possessions and resources with fellow members, promoting unity and brotherhood within the community.

The Pythagoreans maintained a rule of silence during the daytime, speaking only when necessary. This practice aimed to encourage introspection and self-control, allowing members to contemplate their leader’s profound teachings. The sect considered mathematics a means to attain spiritual enlightenment. They believed that understanding the mathematical order of the cosmos was a path to achieving a deeper connection with the divine.

In contrast to many other ancient Greek societies, Pythagoras allowed women to participate in his school. Several female Pythagoreans, such as Theano, became prominent mathematicians and philosophers.

Zero sum

The sect faced numerous challenges and conflicts as the Pythagoreans grew in influence and became increasingly involved in politics. Involvement in the politics of Croton led to divisions within the community and eventually to a violent overthrow of the Pythagorean government by democratic forces. Following the fall of the Pythagorean government, the sect experienced persecution. Members were expelled, and the school was disbanded. Legend has it that Pythagoras, in a bid to safeguard the secrecy of his teachings, walked into a temple, ordered it to be set on fire, and chose to remain inside, ultimately perishing to preserve the secrets of the Brotherhood. However, the historical accuracy of this narrative remains a subject of debate.

Legacy

Despite the eventual decline and suppression of the Pythagorean Brotherhood, the teachings of Pythagoras have left an indelible mark on mathematics, philosophy, and science. His mathematical discoveries, particularly the Pythagorean theorem, remain foundational in modern mathematics. Moreover, Pythagoras’ emphasis on the interconnection of mathematics, spirituality, and the universe foreshadowed later philosophical and scientific advancements. The influence of his numerological and geometrical ideas can be discerned in the works of great thinkers, including Plato and Johannes Kepler.

In conclusion, Pythagoras was not merely a mathematician but also a philosopher who laid the groundwork for a unique sect that seamlessly blended mathematical wisdom with spirituality. The Pythagorean Brotherhood, characterised by its ascetic lifestyle, reverence for numbers, and spiritual beliefs, left an enduring legacy in the mathematical and philosophical realms. While the sect ultimately faced challenges and dissolution, the teachings of Pythagoras continue to shape our understanding of the cosmos and the profound connection between mathematics and spirituality.

