TRIBE VIBE: McKenzie talks GNU’s future and political unity

BizNews Reporter

In a candid and revealing interview with BizNews, Gayton McKenzie, South Africa’s Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture, offers an inside look into the current state of the Grand National Union (GNU) and the country’s political landscape. Reflecting on key challenges, from the VAT stance to the postponement of the Budget speech, McKenzie stresses the importance of unity within the GNU, warning of dire consequences if it fails. He also touches on sensitive issues like the Expropriation without Compensation Bill and the looming threat of former President Zuma in the 2029 elections, providing a thought-provoking glimpse into South Africa’s future. Here is what our BizNews tribe had to say about the interview.

Support for Gayton

Many show their gratitude for Gayton Mckenzie.

You are such a breath of fresh air. I agree, I want to see the GNU stand together. This is our only chance. @gracekelly3417 on YouTube Gayton for nex President he is fired up in his bones @sandrasharongordon9623 on YouTube Gayton you are a wise person. Respect! @donnablum2717 on YouTube

Criticism of the ANC

Others indicate their disapproval of the ANC.

Policies are great if made by sensible rational people. The ANC is emotional and incompetent. @cindyleehart1039 on YouTube South Africa is Insolvent The ANC is responsible for this condition. @errol-r6t on YouTube Gayton, do you really think that the corrupt, deceitful Anc will play fair on this ? Wake up @shaungunter-vj2ih on YouTube

The GNU

Viewers have varying thoughts and opinions on Mckenzie’s statements regarding the GNU.

He likes GNU because it’s the only political party that can give him ministerial post @eniashiburi on YouTube If the GNU is fighting for the people then there would not be any higher tariffs on fuels, foods and on taxes…. @adventuresvanlife125 on YouTube This explanation is just more evidence that there is no uinty in this GNU. Pride comes before the fall. How much money and time was wasted for this paricular venue, travelling, catering etc for this event? If this is what you are proud of then I must wonder what’s waiting for all of us. @andrelabuschagne-jvp3f on YouTube

Mckenzie a ‘sell out’?

Commenters show concern for Mckenzie’s contradictions.

Guess who joined the club @pauldendaal9670 on YouTube Before last year’s elections, Mr. McKenzie vehemently critized both the ANC and Mr. Ramaphosa. Since he was appointed minister in GNU cabinet, he now is super supportive of the ANC and especially, the president! We know how much Mr. McKenzie loves super cars and mines…. Is he ( allegedly) a sell out…. I do not believe him. @mariannasteyn9772 on YouTube He is such a disappoint. I expected more from him. Now he is just one of the ANC puppet. I was strongly thinking of voting for him next. He lie just as much as the ANC. @barediadrotsky on YouTube

