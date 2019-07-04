The world is changing fast and to keep up you need local knowledge with global context.
Trevor Manuel’s winning libel lawyer Dario Milo on SA’s mushrooming defamation suits
Dario Milo speaks about the recent mushrooming of libel cases including Independent Newspapers chairman Iqbal Survé’s R100m suit against former activist and labour journalist Terry Bell.
Cyril Ramaphosa: The Audio Biography
Listen to the story of Cyril Ramaphosa's rise to presidential power, narrated by our very own Alec Hogg.