EOH hit by state contract fraud; uncovers R1.2bn in suspicious transactions

Speaking in a webcast, Stephen van Coller announced that an internal probe had revealed that about eight people had been involved in a suspicious transaction totalling R1.2bn between 2014 and 2017.

