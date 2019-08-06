The world is changing fast and to keep up you need local knowledge with global context.
Invest in raw materials for coming electric age – resources researcher
The electrification of transport is already fundamentally altering the metals and mining sector where forward-thinking miners have about six years to plan, dig and extract what will become hugely-sought after minerals, initially lithium, but later cobalt and nickel.
