Steinhoff

Rob Rose: Pushing corporate SA into more transparency, starting with Steinhoff

Immediately after PwC’s report was concluded in March last year, the Financial Mail launched a legal challenge to get the full document into the public domain. Steinhoff responded in court last week.

Immediately after PwC's report was concluded in March last year, the Financial Mail launched a legal challenge to get the full document into the public domain. Steinhoff responded in court last week.

This article is exclusive to Biznews Premium. Members please login here. Not yet subscribed? Taste before you eat by signing up here for free 30 day trial (card details required).

BizNews