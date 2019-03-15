Steinhoff

Must Read: Steinhoff forensic report finds former execs inflated profits; Jooste no comment

By Janice Kew

(Bloomberg) – Steinhoff International Holdings NV’s long-awaited probe into an accounting scandal that almost destroyed the South African retailer in late 2017 found that a small group of former executives and other non-Steinhoff executives structured deals that “substantially” inflated profits and asset values.

The forensic report by auditors at PwC said a number of deals were implemented over several years that enabled Steinhoff to artificially boost earnings.

The summary of the report didn’t identify any of the executives involved and said that former Chief Executive Officer Markus Jooste has not yet made himself available for an interview with PwC investigators. Jooste, who has already been referred by the company to a local anti-graft police unit known as the Hawks, couldn’t be reached for comment as his phones didn’t ring. His lawyer didn’t immediately respond to an emailed request for comment.

Key insights

  • Jooste didn’t do it alone. A myriad of third-party deals allowed the retailer’s accounts to be manipulated.
  • About 100 auditors at PwC laboured on the report for well over a year, and pushed back an original deadline of end 2018 due to the complexity of the work.
  • The publication may trigger a domino effect as Steinhoff’s new management, plus regulators and law authorities around the world, seek to bring those responsible to account.
  • Steinhoff can now proceed with publication of 2017 and 2018 audited earnings, needed to show the retailer is keeping sales moving as Steinhoff aims to finalise its debt restructuring.

Steinhoff deals come back to haunt retailer in PwC investigation

By Renee Bonorchis

(Bloomberg) – For 20 years, global retailer Steinhoff International Holdings NV thrived off deal-making – from the US and the UK to South Africa and Europe. Now, some of those transactions are back in the spotlight, and not in a good way.

The long-awaited summary of PwC’s more than 3,000-page forensic investigation into Steinhoff’s activities has identified what it described as fictitious and irregular transactions with parties that appeared to be closely related to the same small group of people. Irregular transactions with eight firms not tied to the Steinhoff group from 2009 and 2017 amounted to €6.5bn ($7.36bn), the 10-page PwC summary released on Friday showed.

The summary did not name the deals the auditing firm had found to be questionable, but said they fell into four categories, including profit and asset creation, asset overstatement and reclassification, asset and entity support, and contributions.

“In general terms, the PwC report finds that the fictitious and, or irregular transactions had the effect of inflating the profits and, or asset values of the Steinhoff group,” according to the summarised report. “The PwC report identifies three principal groups of corporate entities that were counter-parties to the Steinhoff group in respect of the transactions that have been investigated.”

‘Legal privilege’

PwC was mandated by Steinhoff to study the retailer’s accounts when it disclosed irregularities at the end of 2017. Swamped with work, the auditing firm was limited to investigating transactions dating back to 2009, the summary of the report shows. The full report will not be made public because it is “confidential and subject to legal privilege and other restrictions,” the accounting firm said.

Markus Jooste
Former Steinhoff CEO Markus Jooste – caught in London during one of his regular visits to the UK capital.

Documents seen by Bloomberg show that companies linked to Steinhoff’s former Chief Executive Officer Markus Jooste sold car-dealership properties and forestry plantations to Steinhoff for far more than market prices in transactions that began as early as 2001. Jooste couldn’t be reached for comment as his phones didn’t ring when called by Bloomberg on Friday. His lawyer didn’t immediately respond to an emailed request for comment.

An example of the over-valuation of properties sold to Steinhoff can be shown in the transactions linked to one plot, 28 Lake Avenue in Benoni, east of Johannesburg. The land, a little bigger than two tennis courts, is on a street lined by dilapidated buildings in an industrial area. Three nearby stands on that road sold for an average of R670,000 ($46,600) in 2007, online records at Property24show. A company linked to Jooste bought it in 2002 for R4.79m and then sold the plot to Steinhoff’s property unit in 2007 for R33.7m, records show.

Over and above the three groups identified as counter parties in various transactions “other corporate entities have also been identified together with a finding that there was a practice of using similar entity names and changing company names resulting in confusion between entities,” PwC said in the report. “Various transactions were entered into to obscure the extent of the overstatement of the assets.”Jooste in September told South African lawmakers that the origin of the company’s woes related to protracted dispute with a former partner. He also said he wasn’t aware of the financial irregularities reported by the company the day he quit. Instead, he blamed Deloitte LLP for wanting an additional probe into allegations of financial mismanagement in Europe just days before the retailer was due to report 2017 financials.

