The world is changing fast and to keep up you need local knowledge with global context.
Biggest critic applauds Tongaat’s hard-assed stance on former execs, Deloitte
Opportune SA’s Chris Logan is impressed at the way new Tongaat chairman Louis von Zeuner and his CEO Gavin Hudson are determined to make those responsible for Tongaat’s R11bn write-offs face the consequences.
Cyril Ramaphosa: The Audio Biography
Listen to the story of Cyril Ramaphosa's rise to presidential power, narrated by our very own Alec Hogg.