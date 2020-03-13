The world is changing fast and to keep up you need local knowledge with global context.
Warren Buffett: ‘2008 financial crisis more scary than 2020 one-two punch’
Warren Buffett reckons recent developments that have seen global markets rocked by panic about coronavirus and an oil price war are bad – but not as bad as events that sparked the 2008 financial crash.
Cyril Ramaphosa: The Audio Biography
Listen to the story of Cyril Ramaphosa's rise to presidential power, narrated by our very own Alec Hogg.