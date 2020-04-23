Why oil prices fell off a cliff but left Sasol behind: energy expert. LISTEN!

by

Earlier this week, oil prices plunged into negative terrain. This was an unprecedented move with South African asset management experts noting that they had never seen this development in their careers.

Earlier this week, oil prices plunged into negative terrain. This was an unprecedented move with South African asset management experts noting that they had never seen this development in their careers.

This article is exclusive to Biznews Premium. Members please login here. Not yet subscribed? Taste before you eat by signing up here for free 30 day trial (card details required).

BizNews