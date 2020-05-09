The world is changing fast and to keep up you need local knowledge with global context.
From Quintin ‘the robot’ to how prepared we are for a Covid-19 tidal wave – Tygerberg Hospital’s Prof Ian Vlok
Professor Ian Vlok, Neuroscientist and Neurosurgeon at Tygerberg Hospital, discusses the benefits of using robot Quintin to treat Covid-19 patients and the progressive work that has taken place at Tygerberg Hospital to prepare for the tidal wave of Covid infections.
Cyril Ramaphosa: The Audio Biography
Listen to the story of Cyril Ramaphosa's rise to presidential power, narrated by our very own Alec Hogg.