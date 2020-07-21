The world is changing fast and to keep up you need local knowledge with global context.
We call them ‘the offenders’: Umhlanga restaurateur Duncan Heafield on insurance giants
Duncan Heafield, owner of Bellézar Beach Café in UMhlanga, speaks to BizNews founder, Alec Hogg, about the repudiation of his business interruption insurance claims by all the insurance giants – or what restaurant owners are calling ‘the offenders’.
