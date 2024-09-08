Patrick McLaughlin – ‘We The People’ regaining power, the saving of parliament has begun

The Government of National Unity (GNU) has restored power and oversight to South Africa’s Parliament, offering a promising start despite internal challenges. With diverse coalition parties cooperating yet retaining independence, Parliament is now more accountable and focused on tackling corruption, economic development, and service delivery. The GNU aims to stabilize governance and boost investor confidence, setting the stage for South Africa’s next phase of political evolution.

By Patrick McLaughlin

The fine line between preserving the Government of National Unity (GNU) to save the ANC from itself and eliminating corrupt practices in government is difficult, even without rogue ANC ministers pursuing their own agendas or getting caught in scandals. However, it’s reassuring that “We the People” have regained a significant portion of their lost parliamentary power.

Parliament now holds greater oversight, and even sanctions are possible, thanks to the Speaker and Deputy Speaker, both of whom respect parliamentary rules. Furthermore, committee chairpersons across political parties—ANC, DA, EFF, IFP, and PA—are acutely aware they are being performance-graded, ensuring accountability. Parliament’s restoration has begun.

Early Results

The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) made a commendable effort to count votes, which resulted in clear signals from the electorate: first, a demand to rid the country of corrupt politicians, and second, a call for meaningful service delivery improvements.

The coalition negotiations that followed saw the formation of a GNU, a new tool for economic and policy development. The GNU formula adds five smaller parties to the two major ones, ensuring that Parliament retains power, is divided yet cooperative, and is not dominated by a single majority bloc.

Red Flags

However, opposition figures like Jimmy Manyi of the EFF and John Hlophe of MK are preparing for fierce debates. Manyi, once former President Zuma’s spokesperson, now leads the EFF in Parliament with surprising professionalism, both the MK and the EFF are eager to challenge the GNU.

A Promising Start

Despite these challenges, Parliament’s renewed voice is already addressing the nation’s most pressing issues. Ministers such as Dean Macpherson (Public Works), Gayton McKenzie (Sports), and Senzo Mchunu (Police) have made tangible improvements in their respective portfolios. Macpherson is tackling the issue of mysterious building leases, McKenzie has taken bold steps in sports administration, and Mchunu is restoring dignity to the police force.

The GNU in Practice

President Ramaphosa outlined the vision of the GNU during Parliament’s opening session: a broad policy agreement across the seven coalition parties to ensure continuity and stability. However, this does not mean every party will vote in lockstep on every issue. Parties retain their independence but with the common goal of economic development, investment promotion, and job creation.

While some ministers, such as Aaron Motsoaledi (Health), have broken ranks—Motsoaledi prioritises his National Health Insurance (NHI) Act over GNU priorities—the coalition aims to maintain stability and compromise when necessary.

The Importance of the GNU

The need for the GNU is clear:

Stability: It reduces tensions between rival factions, preventing conflict and promoting peaceful governance. Economic Confidence: A united front can boost investor confidence, encouraging foreign investment and economic growth. Inclusive Policy-Making: The collaboration between diverse political groups ensures balanced policies that benefit the broader population. International Support: A functional GNU signals reconciliation and cooperative governance, often leading to international aid and trade agreements.

Looking Ahead

The parliamentary agenda is packed with significant upcoming bills, including shareholder responsibilities for state-owned enterprises, amendments to the Intellectual Property Act, the Expropriation Bill, and the Construction Industry Development Board Amendment. These are all essential to improving state service delivery and revitalising sectors critical to the country’s development.

In summary, while the GNU faces challenges from opposition parties and internal dissent, the coalition has set a promising course. Parliament has regained its voice, and the next phase of South Africa’s political evolution holds much promise for governance, economic development, and accountability.

*Patrick McLaughlin is the editor of parlyreportsa.com