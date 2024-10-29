Richard Wilkinson: Calls grow for reinstatement of suspended Pretoria Girls’ principal

The suspension of Mrs. Erasmus, principal of Pretoria High School for Girls, has sparked controversy. Although her suspension ended on October 27, 2024, officials argue she needs an official release to return. Despite accusations of fostering a “culture of racism,” evidence remains lacking. Staff, parents, and community members now push for her reinstatement, with some suggesting legal action. The situation underscores tensions over educational governance, free speech, and accountability in Gauteng. This article was first published on School Capture.

By Richard Wilkinson

Today was meant to be the first day back at work for Mrs Erasmus, the principal of Pretoria High School for Girls. Mrs Erasmus was suspended on Friday 30 July 2024 amid the recent racism scandal at the school. Her 90-day suspension period concluded yesterday, Sunday 27 October 2024. However, departmental officials now argue that she cannot simply return to her position. They believe that she requires an official release from suspension which has not been forthcoming – a stance I find legally questionable.

In my view, Mrs Erasmus’ suspension should have ended on 2 August 2024, immediately after a disciplinary hearing exonerated the twelve accused students of racism. Since there was no racism in the WhatsApp group, accusing Mrs Erasmus of mishandling the incident when it arose in October 2023 is unwarranted. With the matter resolved, her suspension should have been lifted promptly.

Yet the Gauteng Department of Education pressed forward, launching a fresh investigation into what it claims is a “culture of racism” at the school. They appointed Mthuthuzeli Mdladlamba of Mdladlamba Inc Attorneys to lead this inquiry. However, the department has yet to disclose any evidence supporting its claims, leaving many to view this investigation as little more than a fishing expedition. If Mr Mdladlamba had uncovered any wrongdoing, surely we would have heard by now. But three months later, his report is nowhere to be seen.

Mrs Erasmus’ suspension has transitioned from irrational to plainly unlawful. According to multiple sources, frustration is growing among both staff and parents who are eager for normality to resume. If the department thought it could pressure Mrs Erasmus into leaving her role or destabilise the school by removing senior staff, it underestimated both Mrs Erasmus and Pretoria High School for Girls, an institution with a 122-year legacy. Mrs Erasmus is both popular and respected, and patience within the community is wearing very thin.

Incidentally, this marks my sixth article on Pretoria Girls. While the vindication of the accused students was satisfying, this situation has become tediously protracted. The intellectual debate is now thoroughly settled, but what remains is to restore the school to normal operations.

What’s Next?

Many suggest litigation – suing for defamation or pursuing officials for crimen injuria. I would strongly support such efforts, and I believe the parents of the wrongly accused students may be considering legal action. However, litigation is costly and time-consuming.

Another approach could involve the Democratic Alliance proposing a vote of no confidence in Premier Panyaza Lesufi’s government in the Gauteng Provincial Legislature, citing this debacle as one of many grievances. However, the political reality complicates this option: while the African National Congress holds only 28 of the 80 seats, the Democratic Alliance with 22 seats cannot secure a coalition in the province, as the radical Economic Freedom Fighters (with 11 seats) and uMkhonto weSizwe (with eight seats) hold the balance of power.

​

In any event, some form of intervention by the National Minister of Basic Education, Siviwe Gwarube, is now clearly needed. This could take the form of an official letter from the National Minister to the Gauteng MEC of Education urging the provincial government to allow Mrs Eramus to return to work and to refrain from harassing the school further.

The Most Practical Solution?

Perhaps the best course of action is for Mrs Erasmus to simply return to work tomorrow. Legally, her suspension ended at midnight on 27 October 2024. The department would then have to respond. They might attempt to prevent her from resuming her duties, but this could be countered with an urgent application for an interdict from the Gauteng High Court.

In addition, I believe it is time for parents, staff and the public to protest against this ongoing, unjust suspension. Were it not for my own work commitments, I would be at Pretoria Girls’ main gate tomorrow at 7:00 am, holding a placard reading:

“BRING BACK OUR PRINCIPAL.”

I do not advise teachers and staff to go on “strike,” as that could be legally dubious (although, given the legal incompetence of this provincial education department, there may be little risk). However, everyone has the right to free speech and to protest against unfair practices. And beyond staff, it is far harder for the department to retaliate against parents.

Remember, courage is contagious. One person standing at the school gates can quickly become two, then ten and, before long, a hundred. Offline actions can be amplified many times over online. Social media may have birthed the “Woke” phenomenon, but it can also help us end it.

So, let’s make it trend – tomorrow, and every day that follows.

This article was first published on School Capture and is republished with permission