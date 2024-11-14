Paul Harris: Context on Wilgenhof saga from one of the “oumanne”

There has been considerable media coverage around the apparent deficiencies of Wilgenhof, a 120-year-old men’s residence at Stellenbosch University. Earlier this week, Council Chair Nicky Newton-King explained why addressing what many regard as a relic of a past age was critical. From the outset, Wilgenhof alumni have disputed allegations. Among them, FirstRand co-founder Paul Harris whose submission some months back to the university’s investigating panel provides valuable context lost in the media frenzy. The submission was sent to us by a member of the BizNews tribe so is very much in the public domain. After we approached him, Harris agreed to allowing us to publish, adding an update that provides perspective. For context, when he arrived at Wilgenhof in the 1960s, as an English speaking Natalian (he was head boy of Matitzburg College) Harris was very much a minority at the ‘koshuis’. Which provides added weight to his insights. – Alec Hogg

UPDATE FROM PAUL HARRIS

Change and transformation is a journey we should all be on in South Africa. I think Wilgenhof has been on it for a long time and its current values are totally aligned with those of the University of Stellenbosch. While there were unacceptable practices and incidents in the past, as you would find in any 120 year old institution, Wilgenhof has changed with the times. It does not have a systemically bad culture.

On the contrary, as I tried to explain in my submission, it has an exceptionally good culture grounded in respect for diversity, good manners, caring for others and critical thinking.

It is a great pity therefore that the University management chose not to engage at all with the students, picked on Wilgenhof and stood by while their current students, parents and Alumni were slandered and the reputation of US damaged. The most serious of which was to be called racists in spite of the biased Panel Report saying they found no evidence of racism.

This is not a good start if in good faith you want to embark on a rejuvenation and change process. In spite of this I think you will find that Wilgenhof will enthusiastically embrace the process that has been in motion for some time and if all parties set aside their differences and listen to each other it can become a blueprint for the type of culture that we should take forward in our country.

SUBMISSION BY PAUL HARRIS

Dear Panel Members

I was at Wilgenhof from 1969 to 1972. I obtained a MCom, was CEO of FirstRand and am the current chairman of Rain. My years at Willows were one of the most enjoyable periods of my life. As one of only a few English speakers at the time I was warmly accepted and I fully embraced the ethos of Wilgenhof.

I made lifelong friends and have a very special bond with “oumanne” from my days and after, and even with some youngsters who are there today. My son was also there from 1996 to 1998. It is remarkable that the culture has remained broadly the same over all these years albeit that it has evolved and adapted to changing times. I have no doubt that the vast majority of Wilgenhoffers treasure the memories and friendships they made at Wilgenhof.

I am distressed by the revelations of trauma suffered by some Wilgenhoffers in the past. Their experiences are simply unacceptable and do not reflect the ethos of Wilgenhof.

I sincerely hope that by opening up we are able to reflect on transgressions, offer support, and it is ultimately a cathartic experience. I trust that in true Wilgenhof spirit their fellow Wilgenhoffers will have empathy for their pain and that it will enrich rather than diminish their friendships.

I would submit that the reality is that those that have suffered represent a very small minority of ex-Wilgenhoffers. Unfortunately their revelations have provided sensational “click bait” to the media followed by predictable comments on social media. People that were not even at Wilgenhof have subsequentily pushed strong opinions on the matter.

Consequently Wilgenhof has also been the victim of presentism. Judging past actions in terms of today’s norms.

The media reports have generally been devoid of context which is important to the Panel’s understanding of current issues.

I will elaborate. Wilgenhof houses 200 odd students. There are about 100 rooms on three stories. Each room is shared by two students. There are no ensuite rooms. All rooms open onto a quad. From the quad one can see anyone entering or exiting their room. The toilet facilities and communal showers are all on the ground floor. So from the far end of the third floor it is a 80 odd meter walk, down two flights of stairs to the showers and toilets. Cold in winter. By today’s standards it is a spartan existence. Architecturally, privacy is impossible. They live on top of each other. There is nothing Wilgenhof or the University can do about this other than break down the building and rebuild it with passages and private ensuite facilities. Realistically therefore it is not everyone’s “cup of tea”. For anyone not prepared to live under these conditions of limited privacy, Wilgenhof is not the place for them. But it has been acceptable to the vast majority of Wilgenhoffers. They don’t only accept it, but have revelled in the communal living, esprit de corps and “gees” of being at Wilgenhof. They remain loyal and staunch supporters evidenced by one in four living Wilgenhoffers coming from far and wide to attend the 120 year reunion last year.

So how do 200 Wilgenhoffers live in harmony and build such a strong bond amongst each other ? Broadly there are four themes which I unpack in more detail:

First : The Code of Conduct and Initiation

Wilgenhof has a common set of values and code of conduct. An ethos that Wilgenhoffers are expected to live by. It is based on inclusion (not exclusion as portrayed in parts of the media), good manners, a sense of community and respect for the uniqueness of each individual. It also encourages thinking for yourself, tolerates dissent and celebrates the maverick and rebel. From my conversations with past and present Wilgenhoffers the culture has remained broadly the same over the years and has adapted to prevailing norms. Wilgenhoffers do not talk outside of Wilgenhof about our culture and what happens in Wilgenhof. “Ons praat nie uit nie”. We also say that Willows is “vol surprises” so things are kept secret especially about initiation and the annual events so that these surprises serve their purpose. We are an enigma to many which we consider quite amusing. It is difficult to understand why people are so obsessed with what happens at Wilgenhof. We are now being portrayed as some sort of secret cult. Neo-Nazis, white supremists, apartheid apologists and a range of other sinister descriptions. None of the above are true! We are a student residence with a unique and decent culture, proud students, and a loyal alumna.

The initiation process is key to vesting this culture. It is a well thought through process that has evolved over the 120 year history of Wilgenhof. It has the specific objective of vesting a code of conduct and building a special bond between Wilgenhoffers. Intimidation, bullying and belittling was never part of it although there have clearly been some actions in violation of our values over the years. The initial two weeks is a crash course in getting to know all 200 fellow Wilgenhoffers by name. The process is filled with humour. Wie is jy bird?, and, Wie is ek bird? were the greetings in my day. My biggest “crime” was that I couldn’t keep a straight face for which the seniors feigned anger. To this day a laugh is guaranteed when we reminisce about those times.

After the initial “get to know each other” part of initiation there were other rituals. Not nearly as severe as the Xhosa initiation or that practiced in many other universities and schools around the world. Much has been written about the “galg” and “sloot”. It was never physically dangerous although at the time appeared to be but this was done away with long ago. The overwhelming outcome for the vast majority of us that went through the “doop” was that it was a “rite of passage” that we were happy and proud to have gone through. It helped create a strong bond between us. In recent times boys have apparently been given the option of not being initiated and some have elected not to. The argument that boys that don’t will be victimized is questionable. Testament to that is that the current primarius, selected by Wilgenhoffers, elected not to. Wilgenhof has an open and tolerant culture, it is in our DNA.

I don’t suggest that seniors have never bullied or humiliated a junior but I would submit that these were exceptions and always in violation of our code of conduct. No institution with a long history can claim that everyone has always complied with their code of conduct. Other universities and instistutions have had similar violations, and Wilgenhof shouldn’t be judged against the purest of the pure if such an institution indeed exists.

A small minority has been traumatized, felt insecure and nervous and struggled to come to terms with the Wilgenhof culture which is regrettable. It is right we reflect on this and strive to do better. But we must also recognise that many boys with unfamiliar backgrounds that arrived in Wilgenhof nervous and bewildered found Wilgenhof to be a positive and formative experience.

They gained their confidence from the support and camaraderie of the peer group of which they became part, myself included. Sadly no institution can please everyone. The world is full of people unhappy with their residences, universities, clubs, employers etc., and Wilgenhof is no exception. But the majority of Wilgenhoffers are more than happy with Wilgenhof.

Second : Discipline and the Nagligte

Students often don’t comply with the rules and the code of conduct so a disciplinary process is necessary. Wilgenhof self-regulates rather than have a disciplinary process imposed on it. Imagine if a university appointed someone to monitor discipline and impose penalties? A fine? Poor students can’t afford it. Detention ? Who polices that ? As an outsider he would not be welcome and likely to be ridiculed. Wilgenhof, rather, regulates itself by appointing a disciplinary committee of senior students chosen by Wilgenhoffers, the “Nagligte”, to ensure compliance with regulations and the code of conduct. In my years the Nagligte were generally conservative and in many cases theology students. It has been incredibly successful albeit that a small minority of Wilgenhoffers objected to it.

The narrative that the activities of the Nagligte were satanic, or racial, or had sexual connotations, or were a platform for bullying is absurd. Punishment for violations of the code of conduct took place in Hool88 the Nagligte’s room. You had your front painted with black tar like paint (while naked to avoid spoiling your clothes) and given a vile concoction with linseed oil to drink, which itself was appropriate punishment for using bad language for example. This necessitated a cold shower which was not pleasant, especially in winter but hardly life threatening. That was the end of it, but you got the message. My first “crimes” were using bad language in front of women and speaking to adults with my hands in my pockets. I accepted I deserved censure and learnt from it. Other “crimes” included playing music when boys were trying to swot, leaving litter in the quad, and not greeting seniors. All trivial, but they vested the code of conduct. Apparently most of the disciplinary system has changed and students can now elect whether they want to be part of it. I don’t know what has replaced it and whether it is as effective.

Hool88 was one of 100 rooms in Wilgenhof where the Nagligte kept their records. The hoods and gowns which were necessary to hide their identity, because they mixed with everyone at all other times. They also spoke in squeaky voices to further hide their identity. Over the years the walls of the room became covered with graffiti and objects, the existence of which normally derived from some amusing incident in the past. The suggestion that it was a “chamber of horrors” is sensationalist nonsense. The panel will no doubt take an inventory of all that was in the room. How they will manage to get the context of the objects and graffiti and how it got there will be a challenge. I do not know what was in the other room but I do recall in my time that there was a room in which bridge was played 24/7 and anyone could join in. These rooms have been part of the 120 year culture of Wilgenhof. I fear that the Panel is expected to find something sinister, but I trust they will have the courage to debunk it.

Third : Moenie ‘n Pappegaai wees nie (Don’t be a Parrot)

The Wilgenhof’s culture is inclusive and NOT exclusive. Sadly certain people were legally or subtly excluded from Wilgenhof in the past, but never by Wilgenhof itself. Black people were excluded until recently by the abhorrent policy of Apartheid. Victoria College which became Wilgenhof was opened in 1903 to uplift Afrikaners after the Anglo Boer War. It was only in the 1960’s and 70’s that English speakers started coming to Wilgenhof and in the last few decades black people. Admission is now open to all. Once you enroll you become a Wilgenhoffer no matter where you come from, your race, your sexual orientation, or your religion.

Wilgenhoffers are encouraged to be individuals with their own views and outlook on life rather than conforming to the group. The reputation as rebels stems from this. From the very first day it is drummed into you that you must think for yourself. Dissent and alternative views are not only tolerated but celebrated. The call drummed into us was “moenie ‘n pappagaai wees nie“ (don’t be a parrot). Evidence of the vesting of this culture could not be more vividly demonstrated by the diverse people that have come out of Wilgenhof: J G Strydom, one of the first Apartheid Prime Ministers, several Nationalist MPs, but on the other hand Beyers Naude (an iconic hero of the liberation movement) van Zyl Slabbert (leader of the opposition and Huisvader for several years), and Edwin Cameron a former Primarius and famous civil rights lawyer, and current Chancellor of the University. There are portraits of some of these men in the dining hall, including for the past few decades one of Che Guevara the famous communist freedom fighter, who in Wilgenhof is referred to as Ben Johnson. Students humour at its best! In my view Wilgenhof is the most open-minded residence in South Africa where the widest range of opinions are not only tolerated but celebrated.

Fourth : A fun Place

Wilgenhof is a fun place. We make the best of what we have. In the quad you cross paths with all the other residents the moment you leave your room. It is impossible to be private. Outside of study time students sit on chairs on the patios socialising and watching events on the quad where there are near permanent games of quad cricket. Traditionally several big events were put on in the quad where outsiders are invited, like at Guy Fawkes where a huge bonfire is made in the quad, concerts and quad cricket tournaments. In one part there are the famous “quad banke” where anyone passing by can sit and chat, normally trivial subjects laced with humour but often deep stuff about politics and philosophy. I fondly recall long discussions with fellow students where I learnt more than in class.

Wilgenhof has clubs and sporting teams that compete with other koshuise and are well sported by fellow Wilgenhoffers. Other meeting places include the dining room, common room and the showers. The dining room doesn’t have prearranged seating. You sit at any table. The common room has casual seating and is used for “huisvergaderings” that can go on into the early hours of the morning, discussing koshuis matters but also honing the oratory skills of Wilgenhoffers. Many an amateur stand-up comedian and story-teller emerged from these meetings. To this day when “oumanne” meet we have a “huisvergadering”. Also the communal showers that are now bizarrely the subject of controversy in the national media. We do not have ensuite rooms and the showers are no different to what one would find in any sporting change room. A great tradition of Wilgenhof is that we sing in the showers (there is even a song that starts with “oh Wilgenhof met jou warme showers ….”). The famous Wilgenhof choir “Die Kraaie” hones its skills and recruits from the showers. A long serving Huisvader, Johan de Villiers, was the head of the Stellenbosch choir for a long time. I understand that there are now some showers in cubicles which cater for students that prefer privacy (a good outcome) but I am sure there will be resistance to closing all the communal showers.

Conclusion

I hope that the recent revelations and work of the panel will provide some closure to those that have had unacceptable experiences at Wilgenhof. Having said that, Wilgenhof remains a special place with a rich culture and proud traditions built over 120 years. Over time efforts have been made to rethink, adapt and modernise the culture. We as the “oumanne” feel indebted to Wilgenhof for what we are today, and are concerned that with the sensationalisation of recent events in the press and on social media, the “baby will be thrown out with the bath water”.

I hope that the Panel have the courage to convey the true picture and not be influenced by those bent on destroying an institution that has a long and proud history. It has produced people that have made a significant contribution our country. If the outcome is a place of residence for students living insular lives with no bond between them, nor knowing the students living next to them, I would consider it a huge loss. It will deprive future students of leaving the place with a wide network of lifelong friends. I fear we risk setting ourselves on a path where presentism is used to erase our collective tradition and history. My point is that context matters and I hope this submission has helped highlighted that AND If you take these traditions away where does it end? The challenge of the Panel is to ensure that what comes after this preserves the good things about Wilgenhof and where necessary puts in place alternatives. A tough challenge indeed. It would be a sad situation if the majority of students are deprived of the experience of being a Wilgenhoffer which has enriched so many of our lives.

Yours sincerely Paul Harris

