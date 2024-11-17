The painful decline of the EFF: Kenneth Mokgatlhe wa Kgwadi

Kenneth Mokgatlhe wa Kgwadi examines the decline of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), once a major force in South African leftist politics. Internal strife, defections, and declining electoral support are eroding the party’s influence. With the rise of the Mkhonto we Sizwe Party (MKP) and increasing competition for opposition dominance, the EFF faces a challenging future. Leadership under Julius Malema, marked by authoritarian tendencies, seems unable to address the party’s growing divisions.

By Kenneth Mokgatlhe wa Kgwadi*

It’s becoming increasingly apparent that the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) are facing a harsh decline, marked by internal strife, defections, and a shrinking influence.

Once a powerful voice in leftist politics, the EFF is now struggling to maintain relevance and unity in a shifting political landscape. The party’s electoral decline in recent elections has exposed deep cracks, with many of its founding and senior leaders departing, despite having helped shape the party’s vision from the beginning.

While many breakaway parties from the ANC have struggled to achieve lasting influence, the EFF initially stood out by maintaining solid electoral support for a decade. However, this era seems to be coming to an end, with the party now overshadowed by the rise of the Mkhonto we Sizwe Party (MKP), a political force under former President Jacob Zuma. The emergence of the MKP has fundamentally altered the left-wing political space in South Africa, posing a significant challenge to the EFF’s claim to represent this segment of the electorate.

The competition for dominance in the opposition benches has intensified with the arrival of the MKP, which has consolidated its influence on both the opposition and left-wing political fronts. The EFF, once seen as the main challenger to the Democratic Alliance (DA), now faces overwhelming competition from the MKP, which appears poised to permanently eclipse Malema’s party. Recent election outcomes suggest that the EFF may not recover from this setback.

Adding to the party’s woes is its upcoming National People’s Assembly (NPA), the EFF’s elective conference. Rather than revitalising the party, this gathering is likely to deepen existing divisions in a political organisation that has shown a limited tolerance for genuine democratic practices. Democracy should not be confined to leadership elections; it should also include respect for liberty, equality, and open opportunity. Given the current dynamics, it’s almost certain that Julius Malema will secure another mandate to lead the party, leaving many of its internal issues unresolved, as he himself is often cited as a significant part of the problem.

Malema appears unwilling to acknowledge the serious political and organisational challenges the EFF is facing. The grand coalition, also known as the Government of National Unity (GNU), has fundamentally reshaped the political environment, and it’s becoming clear that the EFF, along with other parties, will be impacted by this realignment. Malema’s focus, however, remains on preserving his own power within the party, often at the cost of sidelining or purging those with differing viewpoints.

The recent public spat between Malema and Kganki Mphahlele, a leader within the EFF’s student wing, exemplifies this trend. Mphahlele’s eventual expulsion for daring to challenge Malema is a clear message to all party members about the consequences of dissent. This incident has revealed much about Malema’s authoritarian tendencies, as he continues to resist any differing views within his inner circle. His history of berating journalists for asking tough questions has further reinforced his intolerance, leading many in the media to handle him cautiously to avoid public verbal attacks.

Notably, senior leaders who are leaving the EFF seem to be doing so with carefully worded statements that avoid direct criticism of Malema. They know too well that a public confrontation with him could lead to retaliatory remarks on major platforms—something they seem keen to avoid, preferring diplomacy over potential conflict. However, what puzzles me is why these leaders, including Mzwanele Manyi, Floyd Shivambu, Dali Mpofu, and Busisiwe Mkhwebane, are not forthright about their reasons for leaving. They have cited belief in MKP’s potential to achieve what the EFF cannot, but why didn’t they choose to remain in the EFF and advocate for change from within? The answer seems clear: they’ve broken free from the chains of suppression and now seek a space where Malema’s dominance no longer stifles their political freedom.

As the EFF’s internal challenges continue to mount, the party seems increasingly distant from its founding ideals. The tide appears to be turning, and unless the leadership is willing to confront these issues openly and engage in meaningful reform, the EFF may find itself relegated to the margins of South African politics.

*Mokgatlhe, an MA student at Ben Gurion University of the Negev, is a political analyst, researcher, and columnist.

This article was first published by Daily Friend and is republished with permission