G-20 summit triumph as Trump’s absence boosts South Africa’s moment: Katzenellenbogen

Trump’s stayaway allowed the US to be portrayed as the villain in Johannesburg. The event was a political success, precisely and only because Trump stayed away and the meeting went on.

And that was key to SA making this a landmark event. The ANC’s disarray and our low growth, high unemployment, and lack of delivery across many areas over more than 15 years have meant the party has tried to find other successes. That is why the ANC has been keen to leave its mark as, “a revolutionary force on the international stage”. This is the view of Ivor Chipkin in a recent paper published by the South African Journal of International Affairs.

“Revolutionary force”

Our friends show that the ANC wants us to be a “revolutionary force.” Having a major success in foreign policy is key to ANC self-esteem. The G20 Summit has been an ANC and Ramaphosa glory moment on the international stage.

And Trump and fortune favoured Ramaphosa on that. One big takeaway from the weekend is that what is normally a very divided group of countries was able to suddenly find common cause on one big issue: Trump.

Russia and China are always pleased to see the US receive a bruising and to see Washington split from its allies. India has been hurt by Trump’s tariffs, and as a rising power, it is keen to demonstrate its independence. Europe is at serious odds with Trump over his Ukraine peace plan and trade issues, and is building greater defence independence. They therefore were not deterred by Trump’s insistence that there be no Leaders’ declaration.

The big takeaway from the Summit was certainly not the wordy 30-page declaration, which contained nothing new. SA was able to achieve a focus on Africa at the Summit, as the declaration mentions the continent 25 times and gives a nod to Ubuntu. As there are no firm commitments for specific levels of funding or timelines and it is not legally binding, the declaration is nothing but a general statement of intent.

The declaration was not a total victory for SA’s “progressive” foreign policy agenda. The international expert panel investigating inequality, appointed by Ramaphosa and headed by the left-leaning economics professor Joseph Stiglitz, had proposed a permanent panel to look into the issue. But there was no mention of any permanent jobs to address global inequality in the final declaration.

It was always going to be difficult to break new ground in a declaration. Much of what was in the document has been discussed for years in other fora, so it was pretty much a cut-and-paste job, albeit painstakingly negotiated.

Had Trump been in town, the declaration would have looked very different. As a start, the Trump administration said it disliked the theme of the summit – “Solidarity, Equality and Sustainability.” It would not have gone along with the aim of “deep, rapid and sustained reductions in greenhouse gases.”

Continued engagement

And Trump would have not signed off on the idea of continued engagement between countries on global minimum taxes, even though the declaration did emphasise tax sovereignty for all countries. Among the other matters that are anathema to the Trump administration would be the idea of reform of the United Nations (UN) Security Council and the commitment to multilateralism.