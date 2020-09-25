Historic draft to test Bok depth before Rugby Championship

All SA-based players, the list includes 32 capped Springboks (13 Rugby World Cup winners), a sprinkling of Blitzboks, and Junior Boks. Of these, 50 will end up in either the Green or Gold squad, drafted by coach Mzwandile Stick, Rassie Erasmus, Deon Davids and Jacques Nienaber. Read also: SA Rugby explores options in Europe for its top franchises

The draft picks will take place on SuperSport tomorrow at 11 am. Each squad will be augmented by seven rookies, all of whom will return to their provinces the day before the match if they are not required to step into either squad as replacements. Injured players, including World Rugby and SA Rugby Player of the Year, Pieter-Steph du Toit, as well as RWC-winner Sbu Nkosi and Sharks fullback Aphelele Fassi were not considered.