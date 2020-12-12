Springboks

Springboks gain new commemorative jersey for Lions 2021 Tour

By Jarryd Neves

The Springboks are to sport a commemorative jersey when they go up against players next year in the Castle Lager Lions Series.

Uniquely styled, the jerseys feature a ‘vintage colourway’ and a special 3D logo, among various other design elements.

‘Lions tours come around only every 12 years, so we thought it appropriate to create a jersey that is indisputably unique’, said SA Rugby CEO, Jurie Roux.

The special jerseys will be worn on just three occasions. ‘We wanted to make it memorable and special for the players and hopefully this unique rendering of Springbok green – in conjunction with the badge – will do exactly that.’

The Lions Series kicks off on the 3rd of July 2021, as the Lions take on the Stormers in Cape Town. The new jerseys will have their debut three weeks later, the Springboks donning the new designs at the FNB Stadium in Johannesburg, says a statement on SA Rugby’s website.

Castle Lager Lions Tour schedule:

MATCH DATE

MATCH

LOCATION

STADIUM

03/07/2021DHL Stormers v British & Irish LionsCape TownCape Town Stadium
07/07/2021South Africa ‘Invitational’ v British & Irish LionsPort ElizabethNelson Mandela Bay Stadium
10/07/2021Cell C Sharks  v British & Irish LionsDurbanJonsson Kings Park
14/07/2021South Africa ‘A’ v British & Irish LionsMbombela, formerly NelspruitMbombela Stadium
17/07/2021Vodacom Bulls v British & Irish LionsPretoriaLoftus Versfeld
24/07/2021Springboks v British & Irish LionsJohannesburgFNB Stadium
31/07/2021Springboks v British & Irish LionsCape TownCape Town Stadium
07/08/2021Springboks v British & Irish LionsJohannesburgEmirates Airline Park

