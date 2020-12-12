Springboks gain new commemorative jersey for Lions 2021 Tour

By Jarryd Neves

The Springboks are to sport a commemorative jersey when they go up against players next year in the Castle Lager Lions Series.

Uniquely styled, the jerseys feature a ‘vintage colourway’ and a special 3D logo, among various other design elements.

‘Lions tours come around only every 12 years, so we thought it appropriate to create a jersey that is indisputably unique’, said SA Rugby CEO, Jurie Roux.

The special jerseys will be worn on just three occasions. ‘We wanted to make it memorable and special for the players and hopefully this unique rendering of Springbok green – in conjunction with the badge – will do exactly that.’

The Lions Series kicks off on the 3rd of July 2021, as the Lions take on the Stormers in Cape Town. The new jerseys will have their debut three weeks later, the Springboks donning the new designs at the FNB Stadium in Johannesburg, says a statement on SA Rugby’s website.

Castle Lager Lions Tour schedule:

MATCH DATE MATCH LOCATION STADIUM 03/07/2021 DHL Stormers v British & Irish Lions Cape Town Cape Town Stadium 07/07/2021 South Africa ‘Invitational’ v British & Irish Lions Port Elizabeth Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium 10/07/2021 Cell C Sharks v British & Irish Lions Durban Jonsson Kings Park 14/07/2021 South Africa ‘A’ v British & Irish Lions Mbombela, formerly Nelspruit Mbombela Stadium 17/07/2021 Vodacom Bulls v British & Irish Lions Pretoria Loftus Versfeld 24/07/2021 Springboks v British & Irish Lions Johannesburg FNB Stadium 31/07/2021 Springboks v British & Irish Lions Cape Town Cape Town Stadium 07/08/2021 Springboks v British & Irish Lions Johannesburg Emirates Airline Park

