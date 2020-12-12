The world is changing fast and to keep up you need local knowledge with global context.
Springboks gain new commemorative jersey for Lions 2021 Tour
By Jarryd Neves
The Springboks are to sport a commemorative jersey when they go up against players next year in the Castle Lager Lions Series.
Uniquely styled, the jerseys feature a ‘vintage colourway’ and a special 3D logo, among various other design elements.
‘Lions tours come around only every 12 years, so we thought it appropriate to create a jersey that is indisputably unique’, said SA Rugby CEO, Jurie Roux.
The special jerseys will be worn on just three occasions. ‘We wanted to make it memorable and special for the players and hopefully this unique rendering of Springbok green – in conjunction with the badge – will do exactly that.’
The Lions Series kicks off on the 3rd of July 2021, as the Lions take on the Stormers in Cape Town. The new jerseys will have their debut three weeks later, the Springboks donning the new designs at the FNB Stadium in Johannesburg, says a statement on SA Rugby’s website.
Castle Lager Lions Tour schedule:
MATCH DATE
MATCH
LOCATION
STADIUM
|03/07/2021
|DHL Stormers v British & Irish Lions
|Cape Town
|Cape Town Stadium
|07/07/2021
|South Africa ‘Invitational’ v British & Irish Lions
|Port Elizabeth
|Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium
|10/07/2021
|Cell C Sharks v British & Irish Lions
|Durban
|Jonsson Kings Park
|14/07/2021
|South Africa ‘A’ v British & Irish Lions
|Mbombela, formerly Nelspruit
|Mbombela Stadium
|17/07/2021
|Vodacom Bulls v British & Irish Lions
|Pretoria
|Loftus Versfeld
|24/07/2021
|Springboks v British & Irish Lions
|Johannesburg
|FNB Stadium
|31/07/2021
|Springboks v British & Irish Lions
|Cape Town
|Cape Town Stadium
|07/08/2021
|Springboks v British & Irish Lions
|Johannesburg
|Emirates Airline Park
