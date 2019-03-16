A 2010 poisoned chalice? Construction on the ropes

We returned from Dubai a couple of months before the 2010 Soccer World Cup, an event that as South Africans my wife and I felt couldn’t be missed.

Fortunate enough to attend live games and fan parks the atmosphere was electric and the buzz was real both in and out of stadiums.

Fast forward to 2019…Group Five entered business rescue this week, while value destruction has extended across the construction sector.

What has become of the high expectations and rewards that hosting such a high-profile event would bring South Africa?

There’s a classic warning that we should be careful what we wish for, in this case that which the country desired seemed to have dire consequences for the construction industry.