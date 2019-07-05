SA’s banking rush catches regulator by surprise; from 0 to 27 in a few years

In his newest book Fighting for the Dream, RW Johnson talks about how at one point under the Zuma regime, businesses literally ventured offshore because they couldn’t see a South African future. And for some, those investments paid off handsomely, not so for others. But what the point does highlight is that capital and investment flows on the less bumpy road. And if one uses this analogy on the story below, it would point to a change in course. Banking regulator Kuben Naidoo talks about how not one application for a license was received at the institution for 11 years. But over the past couple years they’ve received 27. Not only does this offer consumers more choice, but the intensified competition has pushed the traditional banks into action. It’s also a clear sign that business is starting to see opportunity again, which is a good sign. – Stuart Lowman

By Roxanne Henderson and Prinesha Naidoo

(Bloomberg) – Shortly after being appointed South Africa’s Registrar of Banks in 2015, Kuben Naidoo asked his colleagues where the banking license division was. He was told that there wasn’t one because the registrar hadn’t received an application for 11 years.

After Naidoo received his first application from TymeBank that year, the activity hasn’t stopped. The regulator has received applications from 27 commercial and mutual banks, as well as insurers and foreign representative offices of international lenders. Billionaire Patrice Motsepe’s TymeBank and Discovery Ltd., the country’s largest health-insurance administrator, were among those.

“We think that this is very positive, we think it signals the dynamism of the South African financial sector,” said Naidoo, who is also a deputy governor at the central bank and is now CEO of the Prudential Authority, which oversees the sector. “We think it will promote competition and it will promote financial inclusion.”

The sector is dominated by five large banks, which held 90.5% of the country’s banking assets at the end of March, Prudential Authority’s data show. The threat posed by new digital entrants has triggered price cuts and “zero-fee” account offerings by traditional players such as FirstRand Ltd.’s First National Bank and Nedbank Group Ltd.

African Bank Holdings Ltd., in which the central bank is shareholder, has also joined the rush into digital banking as it rebuilds after its former parent went into administration in 2014. The central bank aims to dispose of its stake in the next year or two, Naidoo said.