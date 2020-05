CR: lockdown to ease by June, but you still can’t buy ciggies, flipflops; Patel clothing farce; property price plunge

A retired judge has slammed South Africa’s lockdown, saying it no longer passes the rule of law tests. Rex Van Schalkwyk, Chairman of the FMF Rule of Law Board of Advisors and a former Supreme Court Judge, examines the house arrest to which the entire population has been subjected for the past several weeks, probing whether the lockdown remains illegitimate, and therefore tyrannical. Among his reasons for concern: 1) the proportion of deaths to infections is a minuscule proportion of what was previously predicted – somewhere below 0.5%; and, 2) There is no rational link between some of the restrictions – as examples, the military style curfew and banning alcohol sales – and flattening the curve of the Covid-19 virus. You can find Van Schalkwyk’s analysis on what he calls an “excessive venture into the gratuitous exercise of state authority”, on BizNews.com