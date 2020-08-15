The goodwill is all dried up – no matter what Cyril says now

Negative goodwill might favour a business buyer, but it has no place in politics.

Whilst South Africans continue to rage against an economic disaster not seen before, the country is literally searching for bread crumbs as we implore President Cyril Ramaphosa to address the nation.

Ramaphoria was based on goodwill but as US Army great James Stockdale once said, “Goodwill can’t be based on posturing and, least of all, pandering to the mob. It means obvious and wholehearted commitment to helping followers.”

It’s been quite a fall since that nail-biting victory in Nasrec.

