AstraZeneca optimistic: vaccine before new year

By Suzi Ring and James Paton

Vaccine Timeline

Astra has said it will sell the vaccine at cost during the pandemic at a price tag of between $4 to $5, depending on local manufacturing charges. The company said recently it would add as much as 20% to cover manufacturing costs to avoid any material impact on its finances. Astra is incurring a bill in excess of $1 billion globally for expenses including clinical development, Soriot said.

The Astra-Oxford candidate has produced a robust immune response in older adults and the elderly, those at highest risk of severe illness. Astra and Oxford have enrolled about 23,000 volunteers in vaccine trials globally, with plans to reach 50,000 once the U.S. arm has completed recruitment.

A U.K. government spokesperson said Thursday that “a vaccine will only be deployed once proven to be safe and effective” and that the National Health Service was ready to start the vaccination program.

Pandemic Disruption

Pfizer, which is developing its vaccine with Germany’s BioNTech SE, has said it may release initial late-stage trial data this month. The company is also waiting to hit a safety milestone, two months of data on half of participants, which it expects by the third week of November. Assuming both sets of results are positive, it would apply for emergency use authorization in the U.S. shortly thereafter.

Astra on Thursday reported third-quarter profit that fell short of analysts’ estimates as the pandemic inflated costs and discouraged some doctors’ visits and diagnoses. Other drugmakers such as Switzerland’s Novartis AG and Denmark’s Novo Nordisk A/S also cited similar disruptions.

“Believe it or not, people are having heart attacks and they don’t go to the hospital because they are scared,” Soriot said on a conference call, also citing delays in cancer diagnoses and treatment. Injectable products are more affected by such slowdowns, he said.

Astra shares were little changed in London trading.