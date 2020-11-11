Following the warrant that has been issued for his arrest, ANC secretary general Ace Magashule has briefed ANC members on the content of the letter he received, ahead of his court appearance this Friday, in the Mangaung Magistrate’s Court. According to the statement below, Magashule will ‘fully cooperate with law enforcement agencies’ and expressed his wishes to ANC officials that he doesn’t want marches ‘posters, t-shirts and placards on this matter and in his name’. The former Premier of the Free State has been the subject of many investigations regarding his alleged involvement in corrupt government activities. He was arrested in connection with the R255-million asbestos roofing scandal. Disgraced businessman Edwin Sodi is another prominent figure embroiled in the scandal, with his alleged involvement making headlines this year. According to the Daily Maverick, the ruling party has not asked Magashule to step down from his role and doesn’t expect him to, either. Talking to the Daily Maverick, ANC treasurer-general Paul Mashatile said ‘We did not discuss stepping down. the issue of stepping down is a matter the NEC is still seized with.’ The ANC released a statement that appears to support Magashule. – Jarryd Neves

ANC media statement

The National Officials of the African National Congress met on Tuesday the 10th of November 2020 in order to receive a briefing from Secretary General, cde Ace Magashule regarding the summons to appear in the Mangaung Magisterial Court on Friday, 13 November 2020.

Cde Magashule briefed the Officials about the content of the letter he received, which indicates that he will be charged under Section 34 of the Prevention and Combating of Corrupt Activities Act. These charges relate to his alleged failure to exercise oversight whilst he was the Premier of the Free State province.

The Secretary General assured Officials that he will fully cooperate with the law enforcement agencies, and will present himself to court on Friday.

The SG expressed his preference to Officials, that he would not want any individual or groups to march, print posters, t-shirts and placards on this matter and in his name. The National Officials expressed the wish that all structures respect this in the spirit of one ANC and to respect the rule of law.

The ANC Officials in the spirit of the 54th Conference resolutions continue to condemn all acts of corruption and malfeasance.

The Officials will remain seized with the matter, to ensure that as the Secretary General goes through the legal processes, the process is fair and without prejudice.

The judiciary is independent in accordance with our Constitution and we respect this; we therefore call on all sectors to allow the law to take its course.

@MYANC National officials statement on the pending charges against its Secretary-General Comrade Ace Magashule pic.twitter.com/gde0RN3qEQ — African National Congress (@MYANC) November 11, 2020

Also read:

(Visited 31 times, 31 visits today)