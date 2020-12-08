The rise of ‘nano units’: Gauteng’s 15sqm affordable rental apartments

Nano units are all the rage in some Gauteng suburbs, thanks to their affordable rentals and convenient locations.

Measuring between 15m2-20m2 , these apartments are self-contained flats with an en suite bathroom and kitchenette.

Live Easy, an affordable lifestyle residential brand in Gauteng has developed many tiny apartments in Johannesburg, Pretoria and Ekurhuleni.

The company buys land and/or existing buildings and repurposes these assets to develop affordable urban rental apartments.

“We aim to provide affordable, conveniently located, safe, secure and well managed residential environments,” says James Huff, Live Easy co-founder.

Live Easy developments offer more than just the space to live in. Amenities on offer include 24hour security, Wi-Fi, work stations or hot desk facilities, gyms, cafés, braai areas and crèches.

“Our tenants, typically young sophisticated urbanites starting out are attracted by our affordable rentals in safe environments,” says Huff.

Huff explains that Live Easy nano units are strategically located close to places work opportunities, transport nodes and various amenities.

Rental prices vary depending on the area. For example, in Highlands North/Kew/Germiston and New Doornfontein, rental prices start from R2,000 per month. In Randburg, Marshalltown, Rivonia and Pretoria units are priced from R2,750 per month.

The nano units are typically more affordable than larger units. In addition, they are cleverly designed for comfort and function, says Huff.

“We have recently started bringing to market one bedroom apartments measuring between 22m2-30m2.”

Huff says they are starting to see end-user appetite for nano units. “This may lead to opportunities for first-time buyers and investors to purchase units on a sectional title basis,” he adds.

