Flash briefing: Corporates pay billions back to SA for state capture; Eskom outage outrage; Phumelela; Rand

ABB will repay R1,56 billion to South Africa’s power utility, the latest international company to return money after being ensnared in corruption probes in the country, reports Bloomberg. The reimbursement was agreed with the nation’s Special Investigating Unit, state-owned Eskom Holdings SOC Ltd. said in a statement Friday. ABB has already accounted for the bulk of the payment in its financials, the Zurich-based company said in a separate statement. By returning the funds, ABB joins McKinsey & Co. and KPMG LLP among firms that have given back money they’ve earned in South Africa from contracts tainted by graft. McKinsey this week said it would repay R650 million to Transnet and SAA after handing back R1 billion to Eskom two years ago. The US consultancy’s chief risk officer testified at a state judicial inquiry on Thursday. The recovery is the biggest ever by the SIU and sends ‘a clear message about the commitment of government to assist the SIU and other law-enforcement agencies to do their jobs,’ Justice Minister Ronald Lamola said at a briefing.