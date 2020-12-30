The world is changing fast and to keep up you need local knowledge with global context.
Flash Briefing: UK approves AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine, MTI in liquidation and SA spectrum bidders announced
- The United Kingdom has added the AstraZeneca- Oxford Covid-19 vaccine to its arsenal in the fight against the second wave of the virus. The UK is the first country to approve the vaccine for use in a global race to beat the pandemic. The approval of the vaccine is good news for developing countries because the other vaccines currently in use pose massive logistical challenges for developing nations. The Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines both use messenger RNA technology, which requires extremely low temperatures to keep them from spoiling during transport and storage. The AstraZeneca- Oxford vaccine doesn’t require expensive cold chain infrastructure.
- Six telecommunications companies submitted applications in response to the invitation to apply for access to South Africa’s International Mobile Telecommunications spectrum, the Independent Communications Authority of South Africa said. Submissions were received from MTN Group, Vodacom Group, Telkom SA, Cell C, Rain Networks and Liquid Telecoms South Africa. An application from Women Building a Better Society reached the authority after the cut-off time and it wasn’t accepted. The regulator says intends to conduct an auction for the licensing of high demand spectrum by no later than March 31st.
- Earlier this month the Financial Sector Conduct Authority announced that Mirror Trading International appeared to have mislead investors on the Bitcoin trading platform. The authority found that the company was not licensed to provide financial services and that it had broken several laws. Two law firms filed separate claims against MTI after their clients had been unable to withdraw funds. The Cape High Court has granted a provisional liquidation order against the cryptocurrency platform.
