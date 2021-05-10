Raubex beats expectations as order book balloons

Financial highlights:

– Revenue increased 1.3% to R8.85bn (2020: R8.73bn)

– Operating profit decreased 24.1% to R364.5m (2020: R480.5m)

– Headline earnings per share decreased 49.4% to 81.9 cents per share (2020: 161.7 cents per share) – Earnings per share decreased 37.1% to 87.4 cents per share (2020: 139.0 cents per share)

– Cash generated from operations increased 68.2% to R1.33bn (2020: R790.2m)

– Net asset value increased to R4.67bn (2020: R4.51bn)

– Capital expenditure decreased to R417.2m (2020: R581.5m)

– Order book increased to R17.12bn (2020: R10.14bn)

– Final dividend of 29 cents per share declared

Rudolf Fourie, CEO of Raubex Group, said: “The group has shown its resilience over the past year and its ability to navigate through tough industry conditions and unforeseen challenges the likes of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“South Africa’s Economic Reconstruction and Recovery Plan, which includes a substantial infrastructure build programme, is encouraging and we look forward to the roll out of this plan which will bring relief to the construction industry and create much needed jobs.

“We are further encouraged by the good recovery that was made by the group in the second half of the

year, a significant increase in tender activity and some major construction contracts that were awarded to the group.

“With the secured order book now at a record level, the group’s strong management team, supported by a healthy balance sheet, position Raubex well for future growth.”

Read also: