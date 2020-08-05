How your business can boost productivity, tap into productivity schemes: Tim Modise interview

Productivity in SA

Tim Modise: The South African economy is in a difficult situation at the moment, with predictions and forecasts saying that it might shrink by up to 17% for this year. But for now, the immediate forecasts are that it will decline by about 7% or so. And, of course, the impact of this is that people will be losing jobs and businesses will be closing down. And Productivity SA has stepped into the fray and has got a few ideas and schemes and projects that it is working on to support South African businesses as well as to improve productivity. So I caught up with the CEO of Productivity SA Mr Mothunye Mothiba, who is going to tell me a bit more about their partnership and support that they are receiving from the Department of Labour, as well as tell me about the decline of South Africa’s standing in the World Global Competitiveness Report. Ntate Mothiba thank you very much for joining me. Now I would like to find out from you what this R104m from the Department of Labour is going to do and what it’s all about.

MM: Thank you, Tim. And greetings to your listeners.

Productivity, say, is our forecast on two things. At one level, it’s improving the competitiveness and sustainability of enterprises, particularly small enterprises, and as you indicated in your intro, the issue of how do we really move enterprises that are in distress out of that debt challenge so that they can retain jobs.

The R104m that we were talking about today is allocated for the business turnaround and recovery program. It’s one can say, one of the offshoots of the resolutions of the Presidential Job, Summit Framework agreement of 2018. That the entity must be capacitated to ensure that we are capable of saving jobs. So we basically intervene in those enterprises that are facing the possibility of retrenching workers so that we save those jobs. And with R104m, we’re looking at supporting over 174 companies. But as part of this program, we also have to create future forums. The future forums are actually workplace collaborative teams comprising of management as well as workers.

So that after we have intervened over a period of nine months, we will also be taking them through this program so that we train and capacitate them to be able to deal with issues of faith, operational inefficiencies once we have left. So at one level, it is the companies that we will take out of distress. But at another level, it’s also ensuring that in every company where we intervene, we leave a future forum. Another said leg of intervention to use the R104m is to come up with what you call productivity champions.

The idea is to actually put a productivity champion in the to 44 districts so that, you know, in the past, we used to have our community development workers so that this companies, they can also have somebody close by. We can assist them when they need their help. So the community development, sorry the productivity champions would actually be supported.

Now tell me, how did you go about identifying these companies that you will be providing support for?

The companies that we will be providing support to because this money comes from the Unemployment Insurance Fund. Now the Unemployment Insurance Fund allocated this money in terms of their provision and then in terms of the Section Five D of the Unemployment Insurance Amendment Act. So these companies are actually contributors to the Unemployment Insurance Fund.

To the extent that our interventions, in essence, as I said at one level, is to save jobs. But at another level, once a company is up and running, then they continue contributing to the Unemployment Insurance (Fund). So we take from the database of the Unemployment Insurance Fund, we also work with the CCMA in terms of Section 189, a lot of their Labor Relations Act.

Productivity SA – where it fits in

So our encouragement to South Africa is even before you get to that level, approach Productivity SA so that we can be able to walk the journey with you. And in this team that we’re talking about, we actually have a memorandum of agreement with the CCMA, a memorandum of agreement with the Unemployment Insurance Fund. And currently, we’re working collaboratively with a Presidential Job Summit Committee and the task team called Temporary Employer and Employee Relief Skills Task Team.