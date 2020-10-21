BizNews webinar with Tim Modise: Restrictive vs expansionary budget – what will save SA now?

Earlier this month, President Cyril Ramaphosa revealed an ambitious economic recovery plan that aims to create 800,000 jobs. It also includes amendments to the list of high-risk countries to invite more tourists to South Africa.

The South African Treasury had asked parliament to delay the mid-term budget to October 28. This was so that Finance Minister Tito Mboweni could assess the implications of the government’s economic recovery plan.

The question is now: will the country be subjected to economic austerity, or is an expansionary budget on the cards?

In our Thursday noontime webinar (22 October), veteran broadcaster Tim Modise will be joined by former Statistician-General Dr Pali Lehohla, Khandani Msibi of NUMSA Investments, and Phumlani Majozi, senior fellow with African Liberty to debate the merits of an ‘Austerity versus Expansionary Budget to Fund South Africa’s Economic Recovery’.

Our budget panelists:

Dr Pali Lehohla – Former Statistician-General at Statistics South Africa

Dr Lehohla was at the helm of Statistics South Africa for 17 years. He also served as Chair of the United Nations Statistics Commission and he was the founding chair of the Statistics Commission of Africa (StatCom Africa).

Dr Lehohla specialises in statistical advice in public policy, as well as the design and dissemination of public numbers for maximum effect. A respected thought leader, Dr Lehohla is well versed in the determinants and correlates of political economy of measurement.

“Economics matters. Periodic and frequent supply and consumption of statistics, be they demographic, social or economic, matter even more for economic policy,” he says.

Khandani Msibi – CEO of NUMSA Investment Company

Having joined Numsa Investment Company in 2008, Khandani Msibi was instrumental in saving the company from liquidation and contributing towards its growth. He began his career in the steel industry and progressed to FMCG with companies like Brystol Myers Squibb, Bromor Foods and ABI. He has over 20 years experience in manufacturing and sales within the steel and FMCG industries. As Group CEO, Khandani is chairman of all subsidiaries, including Doves Group, 3Sixty Life, 3Sixty Health, and Numsa Financial Services.

“There is no economic plan that is developed by Professors, Economists and Bankers that will ever work. That’s why they are developing a new economic plan when government documents still reflect the NDP, whose failure has not yet been acknowledged.”

Phumlani Majozi – Senior Fellow with African Liberty

Phumlani Majozi is a business and macroeconomics analyst, writer and commentator on economic, political and global issues. His writings have been published in leading news sites – including BizNews – and in June 2018, he became a Senior Fellow at African Liberty. This involves research and writing on African politics and economics.

Majozi is a board member of the Free Market Foundation, the South African Institute of Business Accountants (SAIBA) and the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (OUTA). He is also a member of the Council of the South African Institute of Race Relations. In 2016 and 2017, he was selected by Avance Media as 1 of 100 Most Influential Young South Africans.

“The broke government will create jobs in South Africa. Thousands and thousands and thousands of jobs, the government says. It sees itself as a job creator. I say again: different people have to come into power in South Africa.”

