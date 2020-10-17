President Cyril Ramaphosa revealed an ambitious post-Covid-19 economic recovery plan in Parliament that could create 800,000 jobs. It also includes a 3-month extension of social grants and amendments to the red lists of countries to enable more tourists to come to South Africa. A BizNews panel consisting of venture capitalist Vusi Thembekwayo, political analyst Lukhanyo Mnguni and Busi Sibeko from the Institute for Economic Justice said the government stimulus package for the economy should be coupled with anti-corruption measures to ensure that the money allocated, gets to the right people. There was also a suggestion that the informal sector should receive more help, that credit markets should be liberalised and that the provinces would be a perfect place to start trimming the bloated civil service. – Linda van Tilburg

Listen to this snapshot of what analysts make of SA’s economic plans – and then add your views, below this article:

By Derek Alberts

In one of his most commanding performances since taking office in December 2017, President Cyril Ramaphosa on Thursday unveiled South Africa’s ambitious reconstruction and recovery plan. Already limping before the coronavirus arrived in March, the economy was dealt a devastating blow by the pandemic over the past six months. But a cautiously optimistic prognosis of Covid-19, and the renowned resilience of the South African nation emboldened Ramaphosa to share his New Deal that is both far- reaching in its vision for the economy to grow by at least 3% on average over the next 10 years, and specific in the six interventions planned over the next four years.